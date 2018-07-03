Indian Country Today

A Native veteran's story, Native Humor on the Fourth of July and Tara Sweeney as the newest Interior Asst. Secretary
Independence Day Memories of a Distinguished Native Veteran
The 2nd Regional Conference for 2018 will focus on Tribal Consultation and Resource Sharing in Santa Ana Pueblo, NM
Spider Woman’s Children, available September 2018, is the newest book in the award-winning series from Thrums Books
2-year old Albert (A.J.) Apsassin showed off his amazing moves at a Camrose, Alberta pow wow.
VISION MAKER MEDIA MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST
The new law in effect will be enacted on July 3rd and applications are to be accepted likely in the fall.
Native News Update with Kimberlie Acosta
Indigenous Bowl to increase national exposure and recruitment opportunities for college-eligible Native athletes
This is a disturbing paragraph by Matthew L.M. Fletcher in the legal journal, Turtle Talk. "My most enduring memory of…
In the early 1990s, Little Thunder helped create the term “two-spirit,” an umbrella term for LGBTQ+ Native Americans. She…
What are the implications of Justice Kennedy's retirement? Podcast by Kaiser Health News looks at abortion rights, the…
Are you a fan of Walking Eagle? The humor site is often spot on. This. "The results of a new study released on Thursday…
We will be learning the impact of Standing Rock for years to come. The New York Times adds a chapter today with its profile…
And from Canada: A jury has found Peter Khill not guilty of murdering Jon Styres, a First Nations man from Ohsweken, Ont.,…
Chilling. This note from Northern Territories. Across Australia, Indigenous children constitute at least 54 percent of…
Elections have consequences, chapter X. The Trump administration has a new mission for scientists at the National Oceanic and…
APTN: Gwitchin Nation knows its facing an uphill battle to protect their cultural way of life and the porcupine caribou herd…