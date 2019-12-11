'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Frozen 2' among 2019 Golden Globe nominees

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations were announced this past Monday in Beverly Hills, California.
The representation of Indigenous-based content was slim at the Golden Globe announcements, yet two films with Indigenous connections did get nominations. One Indigenous actress, Ana Celia de Armas, Cuban and Spanish, received a nomination for her role in Knives Out. Jennifer Lopez also received a nomination for best-supporting actress for Hustlers.
The films were Jojo Rabbit, directed by and starring New Zealand / Maori film director, actor and writer Taika Waititi, for best picture and actor in a comedy or musical and Frozen 2, the Disney animated film that features the Indigenous fictional tribe the Northuldra based on Sami culture, for animated picture and song nominations.
Streaming platforms are making continued waves in Hollywood as Netflix was the motion picture distributor to receive the most Golden Globe nominations at 17. At second and third, Sony Pictures received 8 nominations and Walt Disney and Warner Bros each received 6.
The Golden Globes are already receiving criticism online for a series of perceived snubs in film and television. Robert DeNiro did not receive any nominations from his latest performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, yet Joe Pesci did.
Additional snubs included Game of Thrones, Ava DuVernay’s mini-series on the Central Park Five titled When They See Us, HBO’s Watchmen, and Netflix’s Breaking Bad movie El Camino. CATS expected to receive a nod for best film, only received a nomination in the music category.
According to Taika Waititi, not receiving a Golden Globe for the best font in a movie poster was also a snub:
The full list of Golden Globe nominations as listed on the GoldenGlobes.com site are as follows:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a time... in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas - Knives Out
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo Dicaprio - Once Upon a time... in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell (USA)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won - Parasite
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Hildur Guönadóttir - Joker
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” — Cats
“I'm Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” — Frozen 2
“Spirit” — the Lion King
“Stand Up” — Harriet
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller - Bridge Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen The Spy
Russell Crowe The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Meryl Streep - Big Little lies
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry
