'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Frozen 2' among 2019 Golden Globe nominees

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations were announced this past Monday in Beverly Hills, California.

The representation of Indigenous-based content was slim at the Golden Globe announcements, yet two films with Indigenous connections did get nominations. One Indigenous actress, Ana Celia de Armas, Cuban and Spanish, received a nomination for her role in Knives Out. Jennifer Lopez also received a nomination for best-supporting actress for Hustlers.

The films were Jojo Rabbit, directed by and starring New Zealand / Maori film director, actor and writer Taika Waititi, for best picture and actor in a comedy or musical and Frozen 2, the Disney animated film that features the Indigenous fictional tribe the Northuldra based on Sami culture, for animated picture and song nominations.

Streaming platforms are making continued waves in Hollywood as Netflix was the motion picture distributor to receive the most Golden Globe nominations at 17. At second and third, Sony Pictures received 8 nominations and Walt Disney and Warner Bros each received 6.

The Golden Globes are already receiving criticism online for a series of perceived snubs in film and television. Robert DeNiro did not receive any nominations from his latest performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, yet Joe Pesci did.

Additional snubs included Game of Thrones, Ava DuVernay’s mini-series on the Central Park Five titled When They See Us, HBO’s Watchmen, and Netflix’s Breaking Bad movie El Camino. CATS expected to receive a nod for best film, only received a nomination in the music category.

According to Taika Waititi, not receiving a Golden Globe for the best font in a movie poster was also a snub:

The full list of Golden Globe nominations as listed on the GoldenGlobes.com site are as follows:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a time... in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas - Knives Out

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo Dicaprio - Once Upon a time... in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell (USA)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won - Parasite

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Hildur Guönadóttir - Joker

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” — Cats

“I'm Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” — Frozen 2

“Spirit” — the Lion King

“Stand Up” — Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller - Bridge Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen The Spy

Russell Crowe The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Meryl Streep - Big Little lies

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk) on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com