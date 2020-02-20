NativeNerd review: ‘Sonic’ is all about Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik

I grew up (in my adolescence anyways) with the Sega Genesis "Sonic the Hedgehog" video game and Sega Genesis console.

I am trying to think back, and some of my fellow nerds would be able to correct me if I am wrong, but the "Sonic the Hedgehog" game cartridge came packaged with the Sega Genesis console back in the day, am I right?

Well, it was the very first video game I played graduating from Atari. My world was changed forever.

So, when the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie came to my attention last year, I was excited to see what they would do with the movie. I never saw the first version, but supposedly the first version of a CGI Sonic was so bad and criticized by viewers, the film creators had to go back and remake the character.

I enjoyed the movie so here is my review.

A note about my #NativeNerd scoring system

When reviewing movies, I employ the decimal system to a tenth of a point. So instead of 7 stars, I might give a 7.4 out of ten. Some movies aren’t an eight but deserve a little more than a seven.

So that’s that.

Sonic the Hedgehog

7.9 out of 10

My quick quote: “Mildly corny humor directed at kids, but the overall saving grace is Jim Carrey as the wildly weird Dr. Robotnik”

Synopsis: Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

I was thrilled about seeing “Sonic the Hedgehog,” in theaters. If you have kids, they will love this movie hands down. As an adult, the movie is perhaps a bit overall corny, but Jim Carrey saves the day.

The enjoyable aspects of the movie in itself are the gems of nostalgia embedded into the narrative such as Sonic’s homeworld with its roller-caster-style running platforms with loops, tunnels and jumping off points and of course, his big boss nemesis Dr. Robotnik.

In the movie, Sonic lives on earth, having had to flee due to danger in his homeworld. He lives in secret, never revealing his whereabouts to his new earth hometown, watched over by Sheriff Tom Wachowski, aka the “donut lord” as he is called by Sonic.

After an energy surge, the government hires Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey. The plethora of military officials making a world decision over Sonic was a bit odd to me, not because it didn't work, but as a former military officer, it looked just a bit dorky.

Sonic and the sheriff meet up, run from Robotnik and therein lies all of the fun. I waited impatiently for more of Jim Carrey and the technologies surrounding the overly zealous character. He embodied the weird evil guy hellbent on catching Sonic. It was perfect.

I had a few issues, as to why Sonic would hide from a town for several years, then run enthusiastically into a stereotypical biker bar, whose patrons bought a ridiculous excuse that Sonic was a kid with a weird hair disease. That said, I loved the slowed down time sequences.

And really, would a guy wrapped in toilet paper have a hard time walking? Unless it was duct tape, it was another overly-corny joke meant for kids.

The movie was flawed, but a lot of fun. I enjoyed the nostalgia, but missed how when Sonic spins like a little blue ball, he becomes supercharged, they had him supercharge, but not spinning. Also, I wanted him to get bonked and lose his rings similar to the game. Many of the nuances were there, but they were only near-misses.

Again, the kids will love it. And I liked it a lot. And thank goodness for Jim Carrey, whose portrayal of Dr. Ivo Robotnik was worth its weight in gold rings.

A shout out to Sheriff Wachowski’s sister-in-law Rachel played by Natasha Rothwell. She was hilarious.

P.S. Stay for an after the initial credits for an interesting end-credits scene. Do I smell a sequel?

