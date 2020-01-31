NativeNerd reviews: ‘Picard’ ‘Bad Boys For Life’ and ‘The King’

This week’s film reviews include “Star Trek: Picard,” “Bad Boys for Life” and the recently released Henry V film on Netflix, “The King.”

f you are curious about movies this year, make sure to check out my #NativeNerd friendly list of movies coming out in 2020. #NativeNerd list: 45 great movies for 2020

#NativeNerd scoring system

I rate movies and shows based on a total achievable score of 10 stars. 10 stars being the highest score a film can get and 1 star being the worst. I employ the decimal system to a tenth of a point. Some movies aren’t an eight but deserve a little more than a seven.

Here are this week’s movie reviews.

Bad Boys For Life

7.7 out of 10

My quick quote: “Great action, great fun, great special effects, laughed a ton, but I couldn’t help notice a minor disconnect between Smith and Lawrence.”

Synopsis: Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas

I enjoyed “Bad Boys for Life” a lot and it was great fun seeing the two actors, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence come back to the big screens after much too long a break.

I enjoyed the special effects, fight scenes and who doesn’t love high-speed chases or navigating at way too fast rpms for exhilarating movie enjoyment? I laughed at a ton of jokes, I gasped at some of the dizzying amounts of bullets flying by during several shootouts.

Overall, it was a lot of fun. But something about the movie was a near-miss for me. The connective tissue that once existed between Lawrence and Smith was a bit strained. It felt a bit forced as opposed to the fluid magic it once was before.

I was talking with my wife Delores about it and I have to agree with what she said to me.

I will describe our conversation a bit. It seems as if Will Smith is a bit locked into his acting technique. No doubt he is a super hard worker, evidenced by his level of stardom in the film world, but I suspect Smith rarely if ever goes off-book, while Martin Lawrence, who was a pure genius in the “Martin” TV series, is a master of improvisation. Perhaps these were the conflicting energies that were off.

Though the movie was great, I have to say Smith was a little bit like a fish out of water. I look back and now realize that I think Smith should have played along a bit more.

I also have to give it up to Lawrence for the incredible and genuine performance he gave when he was in the hospital chapel. Brilliant work.

“Bad Boys For Life” is now in theaters.

Star Trek: Picard

10 out of 10

My quick quote: “Sir Patrick Stewart delivers the best thing I’ve ever seen in the world of Star Trek. ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is flawless.

Synopsis: Set at the end of the 24th century, 18 years after the events of `Star Trek: Nemesis', with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role, `Star Trek: Picard' revolves around retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard. He is still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data, portrayed by Brent Spiner, and the destruction of Romulus, and steps into the next chapter of his life.

Yes, I gave it one of my stingy ten out of tens. I can’t say enough great commentary about CBS’s latest series “Star Trek: Picard.” The series delves into the world of retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, who is seduced out of his 14-year retirement from Starfleet to go space exploring once again.

Sir Patrick Stewart is one of my all-time actors, and he simply handles this role with exceptional candor and such genuine ability that I sat watching with a feeling of complete awe. I literally felt goosebumps at times.

Whether he was waking from a dream, playing cards with Lt. Commander Data or simply petting his dog named Number 1, I can’t wait to get as more much of this series quickly into my brain as possible. It is flawless.

Excellent performances also by Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway and everyone else for that matter.

Everything about “Star Trek: Picard” is perfection.

Now playing on the Amazon Prime / CBS: All Access streaming platform.

The King

8.1 out of 10

My quick quote: “I expected a not half-bad historical account. But it was surprisingly much more, with unexpected great performances to include Timothée Chalamet as Henry V and Robert Pattinson as the snotty French prince.”

Synopsis: Young Henry V encounters deceit, war, and treachery after becoming King of England in the 15th century, in the aftermath of his brother's death.

I’ve said this before in my reviews, but ‘wow, this was a surprise.’

I expected a possibly good movie but was impressed by Timothée Chalamet as Henry V. who seemed to stumble, with a bit of adolescent prowess, into his world of royalty without ever really wanting to. He was a believable young king.

I also enjoyed Joel Edgerton as Falstaff, Henry’s confidant.

There were other memorable performances but I have to give the biggest shout to Robert Pattinson, who plays the annoying French prince, the Dauphin. He was unapologetic in his over the top portrayal as an overly-confident young royal.

Pattinson was so good, that I actually believe he might be able to pull off his upcoming role as Bruce Wayne in the next DC film.

I feel that some things took a little bit longer to unfold and get to in the telling of the story, and perhaps Henry came across a bit too gullible at times as a prince brought up in a royal world immersed in deceit, but I still liked the movie.

Overall a great movie I certainly recommend.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Follow the #NativeNerd, Vincent Schilling, associate editor for Indian Country Today and a proud movie reviewer.

Have a film, product or another review request? Email me at vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com or reach out to me on social media, Twitter at @VinceSchilling and Instagram at @VinceSchilling.

Also, follow my Indian Country Today #NativeNerd account on Twitter at @ICTNativeNerd

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.