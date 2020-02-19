‘Saturday night’s alright for fighting’

If movies have taught us anything over the years, it’s that very few times are sequels better than the originals.

Yet, in the world of sports it can be quite the opposite. Rematches are relished by fans as it seems the more and more teams or individuals play each other, the more the animosity grows between the two.

That is certainly the case in combat sports, where some of the best fights in history have not only produced sequels but also trilogies.

I’ve always wondered what it is about the human psyche that draws us to combat sports? I know people who decry violence but will tune in to watch the next big fight. Maybe it’s because fighting is in the human DNA or one of the original sports? Maybe people just like seeing others fight?

I don’t know. I’m no psychologist but if someone could explain it for me, that’d be great.

Anyway, on Saturday, boxing fans get the long awaited rematch between Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury.

On another side note, you’ve got to give credit to fighters for coming up with some of the best nicknames across sports. I don’t know what it is about them, but nicknames just make things a little more fun.

Some of my favorites include: Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, “Butterbean” (full disclosure: I did not know his name was Eric Esche until writing this column), Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and “Smokin’” Joe Frazier — just to name a few.

I grew up watching boxing with my dad. He always had a good eye and knowledge of the sweet science. I always enjoyed his commentary and insights when we would watch a fight. Often times he would predict what would happen next.

Along with many boxing fans, one of the post fight interviews I’ll never forget was when Mike Tyson said he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children in 2000. Tyson would go on to lose to Lewis in 2002 by eighth round knockout and get his infamous face tattoo in the following year.

Post-fight interviews have always been an interesting concept to me also. It’s like, “Hey, you just got done being punched in the head for 12 rounds, want to answer some questions?”

—

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

—

The aforementioned Pacquiao was always one of my favorite fighters, him and Roy Jones, Jr. They never ducked anyone and always put on entertaining fights. I don’t even want to get started on Floyd Mayweather. He may be 50-0 but he’s a joke.

Once upon a time I wanted to be a professional boxing judge, and I suppose I still could be if I really wanted to put forth the effort. Similar to being a referee, it’s just about putting in the time and climbing the proverbial ladder.

But let’s get back to this Wilder-Fury fight!

One of the things I enjoy doing is live-scoring big fights like the one this weekend on Twitter. I’ve done it a number of times over the years. The first fight between Wilder and Fury ended in a controversial draw.

Although, I clearly had it for Wilder, eight rounds to four and 116-110 overall. I wasn’t far off from one judge but not even close to the other two.

Screenshot (https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/wilder-vs-fury/scorecard)

It was a solid showing for Fury who was coming off of a long layoff and now that he’s back to fighting at a championship level. This weekend’s brawl will definitely have fireworks. I mean, both men have said the fight will not be going the distance this time around and I do believe that will be the case.

Someone is getting put to sleep.

Fury and his camp have predicted a second round knockout, which I find difficult to believe will happen. But with heavyweights, you never know.

The advantage in the power category doesn’t even go to Fury, that’s Wilder's M.O. I mean, the guy is 42-0-1 in his career with 41 knockouts. That’s a pretty good track record and for what it’s worth, he knocked Fury down twice in their first fight.

For years, the heavyweight division was dormant. Although now it seems to be back to a level that it hasn’t been for a long, long time.

So Wilder-Fury II is going to be a lot of fun. If you can, I would suggest you find a way to watch.

As predictions go, I’m going to take Wilder with a ninth round knockout. His right hand is too devastating and I think the first fight proved he can handle the power from Fury.

If you want to follow me on Twitter and follow along while I score and watch the fight, you can find me @KDKW_406.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/Gros Ventre is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.