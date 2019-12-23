Sihasin combines rock with the hoop dance in ‘Shine’

Coming off winning two Native American Music Awards, the brother-sister duo SIhasin, Dine’ out of Flagstaff, Arizona, are debuting their newest video for the song Shine on Indian Country Today off their record Fight Like A Woman, produced by Ed Stasium and Sihasin.

The video was shot at the scenic red rock landscape of Leupp, Arizona, by director Jake Hoyungowa and features Clayson Benally and Jones Benally, the duos' father, performing a Hoop Dance while sister Jeneda, wearing sparkly rock swag with her turquoise jewelry, sings and wails away on the bass. Clayson plays percussion, drums, and sings.

Jeneda Benally says Shine is about inspiring youth with energy and strength, a prevalent message that runs through all of Sihasin’s music.

“We created Shine as a way to empower youth and to come together as Indigenous people. We should nurture our youth as we nurture our adults and elders, they are all possibility,” Jeneda Benally says.“The important thing about this music video is we wanted to show the importance of carrying on our legacies or our culture, the combination of contemporary ideas in a traditional world. We want to keep the importance of a traditional message."

Clayson Benally, who joins his father in showcasing the hoop dance said he wanted to “show a connection to tradition” and demonstrate “the special healing of Dine’ culture” in hoop dancing.

He said in the hoop dance, "we move through life in beauty, to have ancient Dine’ values from my dad and just having the ability to have a connection to ancient tradition values, It's power. With hoop dance, you go through it one step at a time, one hoop, it’s life."

Watch Sihasin’s Shine here

About Sihasin

SIHASIN / (See-ha-sin)

Dine’ word- to think with hope and assurance. The process of making critical affirmative action of thinking, planning, learning, becoming experienced and confident to adapt.

Brother and sister, Jeneda and Clayson Benally of Blackfire from the Navajo (Dine’) Nation in Northern Arizona have created their own unique brand of music with bass and drums. They grew up protesting the environmental degradation and inhumane acts of cultural genocide against their traditional way of life. Their music reflects hope for equality, healthy and respectful communities and social and environmental justice.

www.sihasin.com