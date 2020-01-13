Six Oscar nominations for ‘Jojo Rabbit’ including Best Picture

The Academy Awards announced their nominations this morning and Indigenous New Zealand director Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” made a splash with six nominations.

The dark comic book villain movie “Joker” led the nominations with 11 in total, while the films "The Irishman,” “1917,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” garnered 10 each. “Little Women,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Parasite” and “Marriage Story” each grabbed six. “Frozen 2” received one nomination for best original song.

Twitter was quick to respond to the nominations announcement for the 92nd Academy Awards which will be taking place in Los Angeles on February 9th on ABC. Within an hour of the announcements, Jojo Rabbit, #OscarNom, Antonio Banderas, who received a nomination for best actor in Pain and Glory, and Scarlett Johanssen, a first-time nominee were trending on social media.

Watch the announcement on Twitter here.

In addition, “Dolemite is my Name” was also trending due to the Oscars nomination snub of Eddie Murphy. The actor did not receive a nomination. Nor did the film for the costume design. However, Dolemite was nominated for a Golden Globe. Two other actresses missing from the Oscars were Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers” and Ana de Armas for “Knives Out.”

The complete list of nominations is as follows:

Best Picture

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a time...in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood”

Adam Driver “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Pheonix “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood”

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”

Charlize Theron “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger “Judy”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh “Little Women”

Margot Robbie “Bombshell”

Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body“

“Klaus“

“Missing Link“

“Toy Story 4“

Cinematography

"The Irishman" Rodrigo Prieto

"Joker" Lawrence Sher

"The Lighthouse" Jarin Blaschke

"1917" Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a time...in Hollywood” Robert Richardson

Costume Design

"The Irishman" Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

"Jojo Rabbit" Mayes C. Rubeo

"Joker" Mark Bridges

"Little Women" Jacqueline Durran

"Once Upon a time...in Hollywood" Arianne Phillips

Directing

"The Irishman" Martin Scorsese"Joker" Todd Phillips

"1917" Sam Mendes

"Joker" Todd Phillips

"Once Upon a time...in Hollywood" Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite" Bong Joon Ho

Documentary (Feature)

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Documentary (Short Subject)

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Film Editing

"Ford v Ferrari" Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

"The Irishman" Thelma Schoonmaker

"Jojo Rabbit" Tom Eagles

"Joker" Jeff Groth

"Parasite" Yang Jinmo

International Feature Film

"Corpus Christi" Poland

"Honeyland" North Macedonia

"Les Misérables" France

"Pain and Glory" Spain

"Parasite" South Korea

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Bombshell" Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

"Joker" Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

"Judy" Jeremy Woodhead

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

“1917” Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Music (Original Score)

"Joker" Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Little Women" Alexandre Desplat

"Marriage Story" Randy Newman

“1917” Thomas Newman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" John Williams

Music (Original Song)

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away "Toy Story 4" Randy Newman

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again "Rocketman" Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

I'm Standing With You "Breakthrough” Diane Warren

Into the Unknown "Frozen II" Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up "Harriet" Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Production Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"1917"

"Once Upon a time...in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Short Film (Animated)

"Dcera (Daughter)" Daria Kashcheeva

"Hair Love" Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

"Kitbull" Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

"Memorable" Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

"Sister" Siqi Song

Short Film (Live Action)

"Brotherhood" Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

"Nefta Football Club" Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

"The Neighbors' Window" Marshall Curry

"Saria" Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

"A Sister" Delphine Girard

Sound Editing

"Ford v Ferrari" Donald Sylvester

"Joker" Alan Robert Murray

“1917” Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

"Once Upon a time...in Hollywood" Wylie Stateman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra” Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

"Ford v Ferrari" Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

"Joker" Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

"1917" Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

"Once Upon a time...in Hollywood" Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

"The Irishman"

“The Lion King”

“1917”

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"The Irishman" Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit" Screenplay by Taika Waititi

"Joker" Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

"Little Women" Written for the Screen by Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes” Written by Anthony Mccarten

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Knives Out” Written by Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story" Written by Noah Baumbach

“1917” Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

"Once Upon a time...in Hollywood" Written by Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite" Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk) on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com