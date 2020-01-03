Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds together again? in ‘Free Guy’

Indigenous New Zealand film director and actor Taika Waititi, known for “Thor Ragnarok,” will co-star with “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds this July in the 20th Century Fox film “Free Guy.”

The movie description of their official movie trailer that 20th Century Fox posted on YouTube says the film is about “a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.”

Free Guy movie poster

Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds together again?

Many filmgoers may not realize this isn’t the first time Reynolds and Waititi have worked together. In 2011, Reynolds portrayed the infamous Hal Jordan, also known as Green Lantern, and Waititi played Reynold’s confidant and aeronautical engineer Thomas Kalmaku in the critically ill-received “Green Lantern” movie.

In “Free Guy,” Reynolds portrays a non-player character that is formally defined by technopedia as “a video game character that is controlled by the game's artificial intelligence (AI) rather than by a gamer.”

In a light-hearted video interview filmed during the 2019 New York Comi-Con, Reynolds and Waititi joked that they don’t recall working on the “Green Lantern” movie together.

Free Guy's Ryan Reynolds & Taika Waititi Don't Remember Green Lantern - NYCC 2019

When “Free Guy” actor Jodie Comer and Joe Keery ask if they had done a movie together, Reynolds and Waititi deny any knowledge of the film. Waititi says, “Not from my memory. This is the first time we’ve ever met.”

“Free Guy,” directed by Shawn Levy and produced by 20th Century Fox, is due to hit theaters July 3, 2020.

“Free Guy” official trailer

