What to get the sports fan in your life for Christmas

Christmas is officially one week away and if you’re anything like me, there’s still some shopping to be done.

I know, I know. Each year I tell myself the next year will be different and I won’t procrastinate my holiday shopping but some habits die hard.

In my defense, I’ve got most of it done.

Shopping can be stressful, especially when you don’t know what the person your shopping for wants. Although, if you’re searching for the right gift for the sports fan in your life, you probably have more options than you might realize.

For one, you can never go wrong with getting apparel from the person’s favorite team. Sweats, t-shirts, shorts, hoodies. Anything with the logo or colors of the teams we live and die for will suffice, trust me.

If there’s anything we love, it’s reppin’ the colors of our beloved squads.

Personally, it’s why I rock the Lakers lanyard. Sure, I’ll get called out for it from time to time (especially at Wizards games) but I certainly don’t mind.

If the sports fan in your life is a real die-hard, you could always go the jersey route but those can be real expensive and only have so many places they can be worn if you aren’t actually attending a game. The solution to that predicament? A “shirsey!” (Also known as a “shirt-jersey”) By no means is it the same thing but will probably be worn more and won’t collect dust in the closet.

Another fail-safe option is to get them shoes. As Mars Blackmon once said in his classic commercials with Michal Jordan, “It’s gotta be the shoes!”

In fact, I think you can get anyone shoes as a gift and you can’t go wrong. Who doesn’t love shoes?

Another question, do people still lick the bottom of fresh kicks after unboxing them or is that just me?

Similar to shoes, is just gear in general. That is, if the sports fan in your life plays also. Nothing makes you want to get out and be more active than having something new to put to work.

Then, there’s always the novelty items. Like a faux putting green, mini pool or ping pong table, and those little basketball hoops you hang can hang on doors.

Additionally, there’s the new trendy games that have become hits in the last few years. Games like cornhole and spikeball. While it may be awhile before they get put to use, I promise you’ll get your money’s worth out of it.

Lastly, if you want to get in on the action yourself, buy an experience for the sports fan in your life and get tickets to a game! Not only will they be ecstatic about getting to see their favorite team or just going to a game in general, but you get to be apart of the action also.

So if you still need to get your shopping done and have no idea what to get, maybe think about some of the things here. At the end of the day, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas, plus a fun and safe New Year!

See you all in 2020.

Kolby KickingWoman is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is Blackfeet/Gros Ventre from the great state of Montana and currently reports and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

