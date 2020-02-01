William Prince performs Breathless on CBS This Morning

First Nations musician William Prince, Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, shared his catchy country music song “Breathless” Saturday on “CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions.”

Prince is an award-winning musician that received a Juno for his first album “Earthly Days” in 2015 and has served as the opening musician for fellow Canadian musician Neil Young. His sophomore album “Reliever” will be coming out in February 2020.

Prince quickly took to Twitter shortly after his performance. He tweeted: “Thank you @CBSThisMorning for having us on the show! New album “Reliever” is out Feb 7.”

Here is Prince performing Breathless on “CBS This Morning”

Follow Indian Country Today's associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk)

