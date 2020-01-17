Indian Country Today
Login

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press
by

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today

1. POLITICAL STAKES HIGH AS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL LOOMS
The trial, only the third such undertaking in U.S. history, is unfolding at the start of the election year, a time of deep political division in the nation.

2. 'PRESIDENT TRUMP KNEW EXACTLY WHAT WAS GOING ON'
Lev Parnas, a close associate of Rudy Giuliani, claims Trump was directly involved in the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. When asked if Parnas was lying, Giuliani said "I'm not responding yet."

3. WHO CALLED TRUMP A 'CLOWN'
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the U.S. president only pretends to support the Iranian people but will "push a poisonous dagger" into their backs.

4. TRUMP CAMPAIGN TRIES ROBUST OUTREACH
The president's surrogates are fanning out across the country as part of an aggressive effort to stretch his appeal beyond the base of working-class white voters who propelled him to victory in 2016.

5. ROYAL RIFT WILL SHRINK BRITISH MONARCHY
Buckingham Palace is changing with the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, and with Prince Harry's decision to break away, leaving fewer senior royals working to support Queen Elizabeth II.

6. 'I KNEW I WAS BEING ASSAULTED'
Evelyn Yang, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, says she was sexually assaulted by an obstetrician while she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

7. WORLD'S BIGGEST YEARLY HUMAN MIGRATION BEGINS
As the Lunar New Year approaches, Beijing estimates that 3 billion trips will be made by Chinese travelers.

8. RAIL TECHNOLOGY COULD CUT TRAIN CREWS
A $15 billion automatic railroad braking system will bolster the industry's argument for just one crew member in most locomotives, raising safety concerns by labor groups.

9. MARA ON THE MOVE
The five-decade-old Asian elephant will soon leave her obsolete enclosure at an Argentine zoo to be moved to a special sanctuary in neighboring Brazil.

10. WHAT EMINEM IS ADVOCATING FOR
The Detroit rapper again drops a surprise album, releasing "Music to Be Murdered By," along with a video that calls for changes to gun laws.

Comments
New Mexico back to 49th in nation in child poverty
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
New Comment
dotdat
1
Distrust. Dishonesty. And South Dakota's failure to work with tribes
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Legislature considers legal marijuana, tuition-free college
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
'A Native lens' on the 2020 presidential campaigns
Kolby KickingWoman
Kolby KickingWoman
Comment
Ukraine opens probe of possible surveillance of ambassador
Associated Press
Associated Press
Comment
Alaska judge okays next step in recall of Governor Mike Dunleavy
Joaqlin Estus
Joaqlin Estus
Comment
Trump's impeachment trial underway with reading of charges
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
New Iowa caucus rules could spark clashing claims of victory
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
'Impartial Justice'? What to watch in Trump's Senate trial
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment