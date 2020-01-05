Indian Country Today
Login

Breaking news: Iran abandons nuclear deal

The Associated Press
by

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state television reported that the country will no longer abide by any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.

The announcement came Sunday night after another Iranian official said it would consider taking even-harsher steps over the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad. State TV cited a statement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's administration saying the country will not observe limitations on its enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium as well as research and development in its nuclear activities.

It did not elaborate on what levels it would immediately reach in its program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations watchdog observing Iran's program, could not be immediately reach for comment.

Comments
Navajo Nation maintains electric line that once carried coal-fired power
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Abuse by priests: 'Shut up, that doesn't happen'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Company to shut down inactive Mount Taylor uranium mine
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Oklahoma governor hires law firm in tribal gambling battle
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Lisa Murkowski: 'Step back from being hand in glove with (Trump) defense'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 4, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
Infrastructure deficit at Navajo Nation equals 116 years of work, $8 billion
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Alaska opposes 'Indian land' and the expansion of tribal authority, gaming
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Trump administration's environmental protection is 'a regulatory failure'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
South Dakota to ‘hear from the tribes’ as well as the state’s spin
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment