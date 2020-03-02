BREAKING NEWS: Oregon tribal employee 'presumptive' positive for COVID-19

An employee from the Wildhorse Resort and Casino, owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Oregon.

Oregon health officials say the case is an adult from Umatilla County who is hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington, and attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on Feb. 29.

An incident command has been implemented by the tribe, which makes up the staff from the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and the tribal government. The tribe’s Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, Daycare and Senior Center will be temporarily closed to sanitize starting today at 12pm local time. “All community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are cancelled for the week of March 2 to 8, 2020.”

This is a developing story.