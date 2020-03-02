Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Classified
Lifestyle

BREAKING NEWS: Oregon tribal employee 'presumptive' positive for COVID-19

Indian Country Today

An employee from the Wildhorse Resort and Casino, owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Oregon. 

Oregon health officials say the case is an adult from Umatilla County who is hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington, and attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on Feb. 29. 

An incident command has been implemented by the tribe, which makes up the staff from the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and the tribal government. The tribe’s Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, Daycare and Senior Center will be temporarily closed to sanitize starting today at 12pm local time. “All community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are cancelled for the week of March 2 to 8, 2020.” 

This is a developing story.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Supreme Court to review Obama health care law

'As Texas and the Trump Administration fight to disrupt our healthcare system and the coverage that millions rely upon, we look forward to making our case in defense of the ACA. American lives depend upon it'

The Associated Press

Oregon tribal casino employee 'presumptive' positive for COVID-19

‘Gentleman became ill while attending a local basketball event’

Joaqlin Estus

Scientists have long warned about link between pandemics and climate change

As one 2016 study reported: ‘Climate change can affect human health, especially when infectious diseases are concerned’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Pebble Mine is on the 'fast track'

One hundred miles to the west of the proposed mine site is Bristol Bay, home to the largest sockeye salmon fishery

Joaqlin Estus

Oklahoma progressives: Bernie Sanders is out to 'change the world'

Red state progressives say Vermont senator is 'one of us'

The Associated Press

‘I just want our Native people to … get their own place’

Wall of Forgotten Natives encampment residents now work for housing in Minneapolis

Eddie Chuculate

Washington state patient is the first in US to die from new virus

Health official: 'This case represents some degree of community spread, some degree of circulation'

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 29, 2020

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Vincent Schilling

Unexpected crisis at Vassar: Human remains on campus

Native students and a professor find themselves thrust into an unexpected spotlight

Aliyah Chavez

Championship dreams in Phoenix

Rez ball hits the Arizona state basketball championships

Dalton Walker