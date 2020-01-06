Indian Country Today
Heroic: Lumbee news editor rescues crash victims, has near-fatal heart attack

James Locklear is greeted by his wife Mary Locklear in 2016. The photo was a story about James in the Blue Highways Journal. Photo by Jock Lauterer
Vincent Schilling
by
-edited

Officer Smith: 'He didn’t know those people he got out to help. In my eyes, he’s an actual American hero'

When the Lumbee editor of Native Visions Magazine heard what he thought was an explosion on a street intersection in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Dec. 10, he decided to help once he discovered the reason. James Locklear, 52, says he looked upon Fayetteville Road and saw a horrible collision. After assisting drivers out of their vehicles and helping them to safety, he would suffer from a serious heart attack.

Locklear flatlined on the way to the hospital. In fact, he flatlined three times that day.

He survived.

Locklear was on his way to the Select Bank and Trust on Dec. 10 at 4:45 p.m., as described by the Fayetteville Observer. He was in a hurry to get to the bank before it closed. At the bank’s drive-in window, Locklear was set to hand over the checks for a transaction when he heard the explosion.

According to a police report in the Fayetteville Observer, 74-year-old Ted Tharp had turned his minivan north on Fayetteville Road and had collided head-on with a Kia van driven by 30-year-old Kendra McNeil.

Locklear says he was frustrated that other motorists had not stopped to help, but instead drove around the accident.

Locklear told the Observer, ″Don’t they realize these people have been in an accident and nobody was going to help them? I got a little bit upset and angry about that.”

He drove to the site in order to help the accident victims.

He said the woman “looked out of it” and when he saw the other vehicle smoking, he cut off the side airbag on the man’s car and assisted him to safety. He then had to carry the woman from her car, with help from another person and moved the woman to a safe place off from the road.

At the accident scene, Locklear realized he had left the bank without giving his checks to the bank teller. He collapsed before he could hand her the checks in the street.

“I started to give them to her and then I looked and started to realize I hadn’t signed them … Then the next thing, I fell backward, and she said my eyes rolled back in my head. I fell backward, and that’s all I remember,” he told the Observer.

With over 90 percent blockage to the left anterior descending artery to his heart — a fact unknown to him at the time — Locklear began to have a serious heart attack some medical professionals even refer to as “the widowmaker” due to the grave situation and non-likelihood of survival.

Luckily for Locklear, Alison Wright, a nurse, was on scene and began to administer CPR. Police Officer Daniel Smith Lumberton Police Department jumped in to help and began doing compressions.

Locklear came to at the scene to applause from the crowd and was taken to the hospital.

Locklear is the editor of Native Visions, a regional magazine dedicated to American Indian news. He says that his magazine has a circulation of about 10,000.

Though Locklear doesn’t know how the victims of the accident were doing, his wife Mary said her husband was a “servant of the community.” Officer Smith called Locklear a hero. “He didn’t know those people he got out to help,” Smith said. “In my eyes, he’s an actual American hero.”

James Locklear - Facebook page
James Locklear and his wife Mary in an image on his Facebook page.

Locklear didn’t respond immediately to Indian Country Today for comment.

ICT Phone Logo

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk) on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Lead image of the Locklear's by Jock Lauterer used with permission -https://bluehighwaysjournal.mj.unc.edu/the-roadshow-goes-to-pembroke-or-the-continuing-education-of-mr-joke/

Comments
