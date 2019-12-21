Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for December 19, 2019

Vincent Schilling
by

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for December 12, 2019

ICT Text

Follow Indian Country Today's associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk)

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com


Solstice is a time to replenish and reflect
Aliyah Chavez
Aliyah Chavez
Zuni Pueblo gets $5 million grant to construct housing
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Judge pares down students' suit against the Bureau of Indian Education
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Governor orders Mauna Kea stand down
Aliyah Chavez
Aliyah Chavez
‘Food stamp’ rule could affect millions
Kolby KickingWoman
Kolby KickingWoman
‘The colonizer’s president was impeached’
Jourdan Bennett-Begaye
Jourdan Bennett-Begaye
Data from millions of traffic stops reveal there is 'driving while Indian'
InvestigateWest
CorrespondentInvestigateWest
Althejunior
Again and again. Rape. Silence. Disbelief. And a police cold case
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Oklahoma tribes: 'We stand united'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Trump is impeached
Vincent Schilling
Vincent Schilling
