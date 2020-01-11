Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for January 9, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

Comments
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 11, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
Indian Country Today adds two national correspondents
Aliyah Chavez
Reporter, ProducerAliyah Chavez
1
Comment
What happened to those  Census jobs?
ICT Washington
ICT Washington
Comment
Census: 'Do it for the kids'
Ethnic Media
Ethnic Media
1
Comment
Census studied citizenship question even after losing in Supreme Court
Cronkite News
Cronkite News
Comment
ACLU sues school district over 'bloody Indian' comment
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Champions for Change ‘will be heard’
Kolby KickingWoman
Kolby KickingWoman
Comment
Trump to address the nation amid showdown with Iran
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
CNN settles lawsuit with Nick Sandmann for an undisclosed amount
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
Landless Mayans, coups and death squads; Policies that created the border crisis
Cronkite News
Cronkite News
Comment