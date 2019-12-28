Indian Country Today 'Top Stories for 2019'

2019 was a big year in Indian Country with news all over Turtle Island covering such topics as Nathan Phillips, Google's choice to feature the jingle dress, a Native love story on MTV's Catfish television program, and much more.
Below you will find a series of top 10 stories we selected based on sections to include news, opinion-editorials, lifestyle, our press announcements in press pool and our most consistently popular stories in our archives.
Take a look back at some of our most accessed articles. Blessings to you, our readers as we also look forward to a new year of Indian Country Today news in 2020.
2019 Top 10: News
- Outrage as non-Native youth wearing #MAGA hats taunt and disrespect Native elder
- The whole story: Before and after video of Nathan Phillips, #MAGAyouth and more
- Today's Google Doodle: The Jingle Dress
- Social media erupts - RCMP say dead Native woman found in ditch 'not suspicious'
- Well-known Navy SEAL Don Shipley obtains Nathan Phillips' Military records
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- ‘You shouldn’t sign up’ Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- Map: Making Indigenous Peoples Day official across the country
- Brother and sister run the Boston Marathon in moccasins
- Covington Junior Nick Sandmann's statement regarding Nathan Phillips incident
2019 Top 10: Lifestyle
- MTV’s Catfish 'Native American Love Story' getting considerable backlash
- National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube
- First Native actress starring in a Netflix series, Sivan Alyra Rose talks about ‘Chambers’
- Two Lumbees audition for season 2 of ‘American Idol’
- Real Native history in a video game: An Indigenous take on The Oregon Trail
- Friday the 13th isn't unlucky: The patriarchy was afraid of the sacred feminine
- It's time for a Native Marvel movie: 10 existing Native Marvel heroes and 10 Native actors to play them
- Adam Beach discusses Netflix role in ‘Juanita’ says Alfre Woodard ‘is a priceless gem’
- Beyond IHS: Navajo director takes on Grey’s Anatomy
- After 45 years, Sacheen Littlefeather reads the Oscar's speech she wasn't allowed to give for the first time
2019 Top 10: Opinion
- The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
- Advice for non-Indigenous instructors of Native Studies
- If you don’t know treaties and sovereignty, you don’t know history
- Dior's SAUVAGE campaign is deeply offensive, racist, and cultural appropriation at its worst
- Criticisms about a Cherokee woman's choices in the play 'Sovereignty' are very problematic from a Native and women's rights standpoint
- Nazi Germany and American Indians
- Trump’s effort to rebrand Native American Heritage Month does not and will not deter Indigenous movements
- Kamala Harris is the presidential candidate who will uphold federal treaty and trust obligations
- Tarantino’s ‘dead Indians’ and the roots of American violence
- The Trump administration's attack on Indian Country
2019 Top 10: Press Pool
- Trump removes Native American presidential appointee from Cultural Property Advisory Committee
- Announcing the first comprehensive study on child removal in Native communities
- Albuquerque becomes first city in America to recognize tribal sovereignty by establishing government-to-government relations
- Seminole Tribe continues airlift of drinking water for fifth straight day
- Lipan Apache Tribe Recognized by the State of Texas
- Racial slurs at Dallas Native health clinic
- Arizona Governor Ducey orders flags at half staff to honor White Mountain Apache Chairman Ronnie Lupe
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg to attend round table with Catawba Nation leaders
- Documentary chronicles traditions, resilience of Wind River Indian Reservation
- Nathan Phillips offers to meet with students, community, and Catholic leaders
2019 Top 10: Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
- Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
- 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
- Actor, ‘Medicine Man’ Chasing Horse Banished From Fort Peck
- What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale
- 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
