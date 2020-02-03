Indian Country Today
Indigenous Youth Council's 'Four Directions Climate Strike'

Charlie Perry
by

The International Indigenous Youth Council (IIYC) came together this past Friday in the city of Los Angeles' Exposition Park

The Los Angeles chapter of the International Indigenous Youth Council (IIYC) came together this past Friday in Exposition Park to wrap up their "Four Directions Climate Strike." 

This was the fourth and final climate strike IIYC held across east, west, north and south L.A. 

The event featured prayer, community discussion and live performances to highlight IIYC's "Seven Demands for Seven Generations." 

Charlie Perry brings us their story. 

ICT Phone Logo

Charlie Perry, Potawatomi, is a video correspondent for Indian Country Today residing in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram @CharlieMedia.

Comments
