Indigenous Youth Council's 'Four Directions Climate Strike'

The Los Angeles chapter of the International Indigenous Youth Council (IIYC) came together this past Friday in Exposition Park to wrap up their "Four Directions Climate Strike."

This was the fourth and final climate strike IIYC held across east, west, north and south L.A.

The event featured prayer, community discussion and live performances to highlight IIYC's "Seven Demands for Seven Generations."

Charlie Perry brings us their story.

Charlie Perry, Potawatomi, is a video correspondent for Indian Country Today residing in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram @CharlieMedia.