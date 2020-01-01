International Open Call for Native American and Indigenous actors

As part of the Casting Society of America’s stated “ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in casting” in the film and television industry, the organization has set an international open call for Native American, First Nations and Indigenous actors for Sunday January 12, 2020 on a scheduled appointment-only basis.

For in-person scheduled auditions, participating locations will include Los Angeles, New York, Albuquerque, Portland, Chicago, Norman, Oklahoma and Montreal. If interested applicants are not able to make it to the location, self-tape auditions are also being encouraged for union and non-union actors.

According to the Casting Society of America (CSA) press announcement, “CSA members across the globe will open their offices to union and non-union Native American and Indigenous Actors. Artists who are professionally trained, as well as those actively pursuing

professional careers as performers are welcome to attend. Artists will be given an opportunity to perform a prepared scene of their choice in front of a panel of CSA casting directors offering actors the opportunity to interact with casting directors who are looking to expand their knowledge and understanding of underrepresented and undiscovered talent in a professional casting environment.”

Russell Boast, the Casting Society of America president and DeLanna Studi, Chairperson of the SAG-AFTRA National Native Americans Committee both offered comments in the announcement regarding the casting call.

“The Native American and Indigenous Actors Open Call follows the huge success of CSA’s Inclusion and Diversity open calls for Trans and Non-binary actors, Performers with Disabilities, Seniors and MENASA (Middle Eastern, North African & South Asian) actors," said Russell Boast in the release.

“These open calls offer both an opportunity for these underrepresented actors to be seen and a chance for our Casting Director members globally to become familiar with their work. Our hope is that empowering Casting Directors by giving them the tools to cast authentically will create a ripple effect through the industry that will result in more opportunities for diverse actors and filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera."

“As Native Americans, one of our biggest obstacles is just being seen as present-day human beings. We are an important part of our shared American story, not only of the past, but of the present and future as well. We have a responsibility to ensure that this vibrant and vital part of our shared experience is not lost or set aside,” said DeLanna Studi. “As Native people, we are often called the ‘Vanishing Race’ or the ‘Disappearing People.’ One of our biggest burdens and greatest opportunities is educating the Industry about who we really are: to break past these stereotypes and to move our communities forward.

“We live in a digital age where the majority of all of our information comes from on-screen images. In addition to our families, our communities, and our education system, how we learn who we are and how we relate to others is powerfully influenced by the media. Especially now. It is imperative that Hollywood stories move beyond stereotypes and reflect the great diversity and vitality of who we are as Native Americans today. We are still here, and we are thriving.”

How to sign up and schedule an audition

Interested union and non-union actors are invited to any of the locations on an appointment-only basis. For more information and to sign up for one of the locations visit:

http://bit.ly/CSA_NativeAmericanOpenCall

How to submit a self-tape

To submit a self-tape send an email inquiry to:

inclusionanddiversity@castingsociety.com

In the self-tape:

Slate: (A piece of paper with the following info held up to the camera):

Your name, location, email address.

Read: A scene of your choice that best shows off your strengths. No longer than 2-3 pages.

About: If you would like to tell us a little about yourself please share a minute.

Label: Please label your self-tape FirstNameLastName_OpenCall

Email: Self-tape to inclusionanddiversity@castingsociety.com

Subject heading: Open Call Self-Tape

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk) on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com