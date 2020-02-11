Indian Country Today
Login

Life sentence for IHS doctor convicted of child sex abuse

The Associated Press
by

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former Indian Health Service pediatrician was sentenced Monday for sexually abusing Native American children while on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota. 

Stanley Patrick Weber, 71, of Spearfish was sentenced in federal court to five consecutive life sentences for five aggravated sexual abuse charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Weber also was sentenced to 15 years on each of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor. 

Weber was sentenced last year to 18 years in prison for similar crimes against boys on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana. His sentences in South Dakota all will be served consecutively to each other and also consecutive to his Montana sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Weber also was ordered to pay $800,000 in fines. The government says evidence at his trial showed that Weber sexually abused multiple Native American children between 1999 and 2011 while he was employed as an IHS pediatrician at Pine Ridge.

U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Ron Parsons said the sentence ensures that Weber "will never roam free again."

Comments
Hoop dancer faces the ‘unthinkable’ then family and friends step up
Dalton Walker
Dalton Walker
2
Comment
Casting the Indigenous vote in New Hampshire primary
Scarlett Lisjak
Scarlett Lisjak
Comment
‘Undeniable truth … Indian nations’ are strong
Kolby KickingWoman
Kolby KickingWoman
Comment
Live today: State of Indian Nations
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
South Dakota bars IDs and 'disenfranchises' tribal citizens
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
New Comment
Lavanah
1
Oklahoma governor: Casinos are an 'unjust enrichment to tribes'
Ben Pryor
Opinions ContributorBen Pryor
New Comment
Gall
1
16
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 08, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
1
Comment
North Dakota issues order aimed at Native voting
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
New Comment
mattwurth06
2
1
Nap time? Paulette Jordan says ‘no’ and she’s running for US Senate
Jourdan Bennett-Begaye
Washington EditorJourdan Bennett-Begaye
3
Comment
Cherokee author awarded $100,000 for journalism excellence
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
New Comment
alro
3
1