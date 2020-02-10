Indian Country Today
Live today: State of Indian Nations

Vincent Schilling
by
-edited

NCAI President Fawn Sharp reports on the State of Indian Nations at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Rep. Deb Haaland gives congressional response

The newly-elected National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp will deliver this year’s 2020 State of Indian Nations Monday at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, a Democrat from New Mexico, will give the official Congressional response.

The event kicks off the NCAI’s Executive Council Winter Session. This is the 18th annual State of Indian Nations.

NCAI said in a news release: “NCAI President Fawn Sharp will deliver the SOIN address and will outline the goals of Indian Country, the opportunities for success and advancement of Native peoples, and priorities for our nation-to-nation relationship with the United States. New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland will deliver the Congressional response after the SOIN.”

The NCAI is hosting a live watch session at the Capital Hilton in Washington and is also encouraging Indian Country to host watch parties for the live stream across Indian Country.

You can watch the live stream on the NCAI Vimeo page. You can also watch the stream live here on Indian Country Today.

About the State of Indian Nations:

Each year, the President of the National Congress of American Indians presents the State of Indian Nations address to members of Congress, government officials, tribal leaders and citizens, and the American public. The speech outlines the goals of tribal leaders, the opportunities for success and advancement of Native peoples, and priorities to advance our nation-to-nation relationship with the United States. For more information, visit http://www.ncai.org/about-ncai/state-of-indian-nations.

About the National Congress of American Indians:

Founded in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians is the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization in the country. NCAI advocates on behalf of tribal governments and communities, promoting strong tribal-federal government-to-government policies, and promoting a better understanding among the general public regarding American Indian and Alaska Native governments, people and rights. For more information, visit www.ncai.org.

ICT Phone Logo

