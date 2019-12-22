Indian Country Today
Long-awaited Native American museum in Oklahoma has new name

News Release
by

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The long-awaited American Indian Cultural Center and Museum in Oklahoma City is getting a new name.

City and tribal officials announced Thursday the facility will be called the First Americans Museum. Museum officials say the old name was unwieldy and that the term "Indians" is historically inaccurate.

Construction on the 173,000-square-foot facility began in 2006 but was delayed for years after the project ran out of money and the Legislature refused to allocate more funds. An agreement was ultimately reached in 2016 between the city, state and tribal nations to finish construction.

The museum will be located along the bank of the Oklahoma River just south of downtown Oklahoma City, and aims to be a world-class showcase for Oklahoma's American Indian heritage and will house artifacts the tell the history of the 39 federally recognized tribes located in the state.

The museum is expected to open in 2021.

