Indian Country Today
Login

Navajo Nation maintains electric line that once carried coal-fired power

The Associated Press
by

KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is spending close to $2 million to maintain access to a transmission line once used to send electricity from a coal-fired power plant to western states.

The tribe acquired the 500-megawatt transmission line as part of an agreement with the owners of the Navajo Generating Station. The power plant near Page shut down in November.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez and tribal lawmakers recently approved the use of $1.9 million to pay for the annual costs of the line. The money goes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Nez said the tribe could use the transmission line or market it for moving electricity to pay for annual costs or other energy projects.

A tribal entity had pursued the purchase of the 2,250-megawatt Navajo Generating Station to preserve the revenue and the hundreds of jobs held mostly by Navajos. When the effort fell through, Nez said the tribe would focus on developing renewable energy projects.

Proposals for such projects are vetted by a tribal working group. The tribe also is working to establish an energy office.

Comments
Abuse by priests: 'Shut up, that doesn't happen'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Company to shut down inactive Mount Taylor uranium mine
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Oklahoma governor hires law firm in tribal gambling battle
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Lisa Murkowski: 'Step back from being hand in glove with (Trump) defense'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 4, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
Infrastructure deficit at Navajo Nation equals 116 years of work, $8 billion
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Alaska opposes 'Indian land' and the expansion of tribal authority, gaming
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Trump administration's environmental protection is 'a regulatory failure'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
South Dakota to ‘hear from the tribes’ as well as the state’s spin
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
International Open Call for Native American and Indigenous actors
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
2
Comment