Indian Country Today
Login

South Dakota governor wants another try at 'incitement to riot' legislation

The Associated Press
by

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is planning to have another try at so-called riot-boosting laws next year, despite previously drawing criticism for supporting such laws ahead of protests related to the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Republican governor has written to lawmakers with proposed changes to laws passed earlier this year that were later blocked by a federal judge. The state eventually settled a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union by agreeing not to enforce parts of the laws.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Noem's changes would replace the definition of "incitement to riot" with one that meets the constitutional restrictions on free speech. They would also update the civil penalties to follow the proposed bill's "incitement to riot" language.

Noem drew criticism from tribes for pushing the laws last year ahead of expected protests on Keystone XL pipeline construction. 

Noem says the legislation would make it possible to prosecute violent protests while still honoring freedom of speech.

Comments
A Native law school 'is something we need'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
2
Comment
'When did the pain start?'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
The missing Jim Thorpe sign
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
'We are our own experts,' Doula training for the mother's health
Cronkite News
Cronkite News
Comment
Spokane Tribe compensated in spending bill for Grand Coulee Dam (seven decades later)
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Gaming will be Illegal. Jobs will be lost. 'I can't put Oklahoma through this,' says governor
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa recognition: ‘This is amazing’
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
'Coming home' to Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
EditorIndian Country Today
Comment
Andrew Jackson stays. But county to add a note about his evils
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
‘A loving brother to us all’
Kolby KickingWoman
Kolby KickingWoman
Comment