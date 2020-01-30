Indian Country Today
Login

South Dakota opposes Oceti Sakowin school proposal

The Associated Press
by

'I see a system that isn't working and we're looking for something that is working'

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Proponents of creating schools in South Dakota focused on Oceti Sakowin language and culture have two weeks to rework their proposal after Gov. Kristi Noem opposed the initiative.

A Senate committee on Thursday deferred a bill that would create Oceti Sakowin schools that teach Lakota, Dakota and Nakota language and culture. Several teachers are trying to open schools in Native communities that would attempt to address educational achievement gaps among Native students.

"I see a system that isn't working and we're looking for something that is working," said Sage Fast Dog, an educator who is planning to open a school on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

Parents testified about how children had struggled with their identity after facing teachers and schoolmates who were insensitive to the culture of the Oceti Sakowin.

Several representatives from Noem's office testified in opposition, saying that the current school system can incorporate cultural programs and that her office is working to improve education in tribal communities. Tiffany Sanderson, an advisor to the governor, pointed to Spanish-immersion schools as an example of alternative curriculums that are allowed.

Education Secretary Ben Jones said he would be working with the proponents in the coming weeks.

Several other education groups opposed the bill, saying the proposal would take money away from public schools and lacked specifics on who would be overseeing the schools.

Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, proposed an amendment to the bill that changed the term "charter" to "community-based" schools. He said that striking the word "charter" from the proposal may make it more palatable to legislators.

The Senate committee gave proponents two weeks to work with the governor's office to present amendments to the bill.

AP Logo little
Choose a membership to read the full story.
Comments
The trend is clear: Climate change is impacting Alaska now
Joaqlin Estus
Joaqlin Estus
New Comment
rosstaylor505
1
Key questions asked during impeachment trial
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
The Genocide Bowl (or what most people call Super Bowl LIV)
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
‘Empower Native kids to read’
Aliyah Chavez
Reporter, ProducerAliyah Chavez
Comment
'Are missing and murdered Indigenous men being ignored?'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
2
Comment
A 'big win' for Native voters; divided appeals court lifts election burdens
Cronkite News
Cronkite News
Comment
Commodity? A gift from the Earth
Quindrea Yazzie
CorrespondentQuindrea Yazzie
1
Comment
Navajo coal company says it has deal to pay back taxes, royalties
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
After coal? Navajo Nation asks utility to chip in for the transition
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Reality check: Risk from virus remains 'very low' at this point
Quindrea Yazzie
CorrespondentQuindrea Yazzie
Comment