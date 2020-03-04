Indian Country Today
Three Salt River children found in Arizona

Quindrea Yazzie

‘Thank you to everyone… Mesa Police Department, Salt River Police Department, and everyone who helped bring our children home safely’

The Mesa Police Department have safely found the three missing children who were last seen leaving their elementary school campus in Mesa, Arizona on Tuesday afternoon.

Mesa Police identified the three children as Kevin Stifanos, 10, Daniel Frederick, 11, and Clifford Ray III, 11. All three are identified to be Salt River Indian Community members.

The children were safely located Wednesday and are being reunited with their families, Mesa Police said.

The three children went missing Tuesday afternoon. They were last seen leaving the Whittier Elementary campus near W. Rio Salado Parkway and Longmore in Mesa, Arizona, at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Indian Country Today reached out to Whittier Elementary school, who could not confirm what time the elementary school was released Tuesday. 

“We found em, thank God,” said Sukine Fulwilder, the mother of Daniel Frederick.

The mother said the three children slept in the park Tuesday night. “They didn’t know anyone or where they were going,” Fulwilder said.

Fulwilder reported they were found safely on Country Club and 6th street in Mesa, approximately 3.3 miles from where they were last seen on Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone… Mesa Police Department, Salt River Police Department, and everyone who helped bring our children home safely,” she said.

Mesa Police said an Amber alert was not issued for the children because there were no signs of kidnapping or serious injury amongst them. 

According to police officials, Ray III has asthma and has been without an inhaler since he went missing. Mesa Police said he was not upgraded to an Amber alert due to his low-level asthma. 

Quindrea Yazzie, Navajo, is a digital reporter at Indian Country Today’s Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @quindreayazzie or email her at qyazzie@indiancountrytoday.com

