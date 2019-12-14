Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 14, 2019

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. HUD awards near $200 million for affordable housing in Native communities
  2. The Indigeneity of Frozen 2
  3. Stop comparing Indigenous women to Pocahontas
  4. ‘Baby Yoda is now one of us’
  5. The U.S. has spent more money erasing Native languages than saving them
  6. Congress takes a 'major step' to revitalize Native languages passing Esther Martinez act
  7. Utah Federal District Court dismisses case filed against Ute Indian Tribe by banished tribal members
  8. Congress considers Lumbee recognition bill
  9. Change the ‘damn name!’ Rebrand Washington football
  10. Indian Health Service Rosebud Hospital accredited by The Joint Commission

Top 5 Archives

  1. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe

