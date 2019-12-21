Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 21, 2019

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Governor orders Mauna Kea stand down
  2. Data from millions of traffic stops reveal there is 'driving while Indian'
  3. A Native law school 'is something we need'
  4. Stop comparing Indigenous women to Pocahontas
  5. HUD awards near $200 million for affordable housing in Native communities
  6. Trump is impeached
  7. Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa recognition: ‘This is amazing’
  8. The Indigeneity of Frozen 2
  9. The U.S. has spent more money erasing Native languages than saving them
  10. 'They think all I do is draw'

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  3. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: ‘I’ve Got Some Native American in Me’
  4. 6 Thanksgiving Myths and the Wampanoag Side of the Story
  5. What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale

