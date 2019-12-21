Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 21, 2019

Top 10
- Governor orders Mauna Kea stand down
- Data from millions of traffic stops reveal there is 'driving while Indian'
- A Native law school 'is something we need'
- Stop comparing Indigenous women to Pocahontas
- HUD awards near $200 million for affordable housing in Native communities
- Trump is impeached
- Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa recognition: ‘This is amazing’
- The Indigeneity of Frozen 2
- The U.S. has spent more money erasing Native languages than saving them
- 'They think all I do is draw'
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: ‘I’ve Got Some Native American in Me’
- 6 Thanksgiving Myths and the Wampanoag Side of the Story
- What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale
