Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 01, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Kobe Bryant, an icon to Indian Country
  2. The Genocide Bowl (or what most people call Super Bowl LIV)
  3. Autopsy confirms, Selena Not Afraid died of hypothermia
  4. Selena Not Afraid: Please ‘share Selena’s pictures and story’
  5. Oklahoma governor raises the stakes in fight with tribes
  6. ‘Empower Native kids to read’
  7. Remembering Selena can heal our hearts and souls
  8. Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash
  9. How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name and the Boy Scout Tribe of Mic-O-Say
  10. 'Are missing and murdered Indigenous men being ignored?'

Top 5 Archives

  1. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  4. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
  5. Kalo Is More Than a Native Hawaiian Plant—It’s an Ancestor to Hawaiian Culture

