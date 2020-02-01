Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 01, 2020

Top 10
- Kobe Bryant, an icon to Indian Country
- The Genocide Bowl (or what most people call Super Bowl LIV)
- Autopsy confirms, Selena Not Afraid died of hypothermia
- Selena Not Afraid: Please ‘share Selena’s pictures and story’
- Oklahoma governor raises the stakes in fight with tribes
- ‘Empower Native kids to read’
- Remembering Selena can heal our hearts and souls
- Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash
- How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name and the Boy Scout Tribe of Mic-O-Say
- 'Are missing and murdered Indigenous men being ignored?'
Top 5 Archives
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
- Kalo Is More Than a Native Hawaiian Plant—It’s an Ancestor to Hawaiian Culture
