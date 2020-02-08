Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 08, 2020

Top 10
- Oklahoma governor: Casinos are an 'unjust enrichment to tribes'
- Navajo barista grandma keeps people caffeinated on Mutton Curve
- The Genocide Bowl (or what most people call Super Bowl LIV)
- How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name and the Boy Scout Tribe of Mic-O-Say
- Iowa caucus, Native style
- Choctaw, Kansas City football player celebrates Super Bowl victory
- Tribal leaders call Bears Ears opening an 'unlawful action'
- Clear data: Native people are 'deeply insulted' by NFL team name
- Against all odds, four children survived an Alaskan blizzard
- Remembering Selena can heal our hearts and souls
Top 5 Archives
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
- National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube
