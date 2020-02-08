Indian Country Today
Login

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 08, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Oklahoma governor: Casinos are an 'unjust enrichment to tribes'
  2. Navajo barista grandma keeps people caffeinated on Mutton Curve
  3. The Genocide Bowl (or what most people call Super Bowl LIV)
  4. How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name and the Boy Scout Tribe of Mic-O-Say
  5. Iowa caucus, Native style
  6. Choctaw, Kansas City football player celebrates Super Bowl victory
  7. Tribal leaders call Bears Ears opening an 'unlawful action'
  8. Clear data: Native people are 'deeply insulted' by NFL team name
  9. Against all odds, four children survived an Alaskan blizzard
  10. Remembering Selena can heal our hearts and souls

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  5. National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube

Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox.

You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Comments
Oklahoma governor: Casinos are an 'unjust enrichment to tribes'
Ben Pryor
Opinions ContributorBen Pryor
New Comment
Gall
1
16
North Dakota issues order aimed at Native voting
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
New Comment
mattwurth06
1
1
Cherokee author awarded $100,000 for journalism excellence
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
New Comment
alro
3
1
Against all odds, four children survived an Alaskan blizzard
Joaqlin Estus
Joaqlin Estus
New Comment
uK01
2
1
Targeting Sanders, Buttigieg in big New Hampshire debate
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Nap time? Paulette Jordan says ‘no’ and she’s running for US Senate
Jourdan Bennett-Begaye
Washington EditorJourdan Bennett-Begaye
Comment
Children found safe after going missing during Alaskan blizzard
Joaqlin Estus
Joaqlin Estus
New Comment
jackjackpo
3
1
‘Strong Teeth, Strong Kid,’ brightening smiles in Native communities
Chris Kopacz
Chris Kopacz
Comment
Tribal leaders call Bears Ears opening an 'unlawful action'
Joaqlin Estus
Joaqlin Estus
Comment
North Dakota launches Native Vote campaign
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
New Comment
WSullivan
1
2