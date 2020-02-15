Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 15, 2020

Top 10
- Native aunties: ‘We’re going to take back the country’
- Hoop dancer faces the ‘unthinkable’ then family and friends step up
- Navajo barista grandma keeps people caffeinated on Mutton Curve
- Oklahoma governor: Casinos are an 'unjust enrichment to tribes'
- South Dakota law would make it clear: Tribal IDs must be accepted by state's businesses
- South Dakota bars IDs and 'disenfranchises' tribal citizens
- Taika Waititi's Academy Awards shout out to Indigenous youth
- Tribal leaders call Bears Ears opening an 'unlawful action'
- Consultation? No. Blasting a monument on route to tribal lands
- Girl Power! ‘You have to know all the bulls’
Top Opinion
1. Elizabeth Warren: Tribal nations make immense contributions to our culture, society, economy and government
Top 5 Archives
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube
- The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox.
You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling
Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com
Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.