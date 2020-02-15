Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 15, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Native aunties: ‘We’re going to take back the country’
  2. Hoop dancer faces the ‘unthinkable’ then family and friends step up
  3. Navajo barista grandma keeps people caffeinated on Mutton Curve
  4. Oklahoma governor: Casinos are an 'unjust enrichment to tribes'
  5. South Dakota law would make it clear: Tribal IDs must be accepted by state's businesses
  6. South Dakota bars IDs and 'disenfranchises' tribal citizens
  7. Taika Waititi's Academy Awards shout out to Indigenous youth
  8. Tribal leaders call Bears Ears opening an 'unlawful action'
  9. Consultation? No. Blasting a monument on route to tribal lands
  10. Girl Power! ‘You have to know all the bulls’

Top Opinion

1. Elizabeth Warren: Tribal nations make immense contributions to our culture, society, economy and government

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  4. National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube
  5. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren

