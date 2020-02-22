Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 22, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Navajo woman receives clemency from President Donald Trump
- Native aunties: ‘We’re going to take back the country’
- 12 Native candidates for Congress: If elected ... 'It will be a great day'
- Sand Creek ghosts 'will have something to say'
- History again? Voters could send another Native woman to Congress
- Girl Power! ‘You have to know all the bulls’
- South Dakota law would make it clear: Tribal IDs must be accepted by state's businesses
- ‘We stand united … end the use of offensive and racist Native mascots’
- Marvel Comics, Taboo, unleashing a werewolf hunter to the Rez
- How Alaska Natives rescued the Anchorage economy
Top Opinion
1. 'We are not alone,' at least that’s what this Indian thinks
Top 5 Archives
- The Power of Cherokee Women
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox.
You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling
Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com
Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.