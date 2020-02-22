Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 22, 2020

Vincent Schilling

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Navajo woman receives clemency from President Donald Trump
  2. Native aunties: ‘We’re going to take back the country’
  3. 12 Native candidates for Congress: If elected ... 'It will be a great day'
  4. Sand Creek ghosts 'will have something to say'
  5. History again? Voters could send another Native woman to Congress
  6. Girl Power! ‘You have to know all the bulls’
  7. South Dakota law would make it clear: Tribal IDs must be accepted by state's businesses
  8. ‘We stand united … end the use of offensive and racist Native mascots’
  9. Marvel Comics, Taboo, unleashing a werewolf hunter to the Rez
  10. How Alaska Natives rescued the Anchorage economy

Top Opinion

1. 'We are not alone,' at least that’s what this Indian thinks

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Power of Cherokee Women
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin

Follow Indian Country Today's associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling
Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Navajo woman receives clemency from President Donald Trump

Crystal Munoz is free after 12 years in prison

Dalton Walker

Memorial Gardens with a thousand lights honors USS Arizona

Veterans honored in Memorial Gardens with over a thousand lights outlining the shape of the USS Arizona

Lee Allen

‘I’m mayor until Tuesday … any stuff you want done?’

Seattle’s Debora Juarez had her own wish list

Richard Walker

Oklahoma minus the tribes? Something is missing from state's public messaging

Federal Court Judge Timothy DeGiusti ordered mediation that is to be confidential and completed by the end of March

Ben Pryor

Play Ball! Spring training on the ‘rez’

Salt River Indian Community hosts first pitch of 2020 season

Dalton Walker

Bare knuckle Democratic debate

Time is running out for contenders to prove they have a viable path to the nomination

The Associated Press

Sand Creek ghosts 'will have something to say'

A place to listen, pray and confront the American violence against Indigenous people

The Associated Press

Phoenix rally has sounds of familiar notes on immigration, economy

President Donald Trump swipes at foes, touts record, vows to hold Arizona in November

Cronkite News

How Alaska Natives rescued the Anchorage economy

Alaska wages are up and unemployment is down because people are leaving the state

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for February 20, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today