Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 29, 2020

Vincent Schilling

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Navajo woman receives clemency from President Donald Trump
  2. Oklahoma minus the tribes? Something is missing from state's public messaging
  3. MTV airing Hanna Harris' story on 'True Life Crime'
  4. Blasting sacred sites for border wall 'forever damaged tribes'
  5. Unexpected crisis at Vassar: Human remains on campus
  6. A lethal epidemic that 'decimated' and 'annihilated' Indigenous people
  7. Championship dreams in Phoenix
  8. 'Uphold sovereignty and improve the lives of Native Americans’
  9. How Alaska Natives rescued the Anchorage economy
  10. ‘I’m mayor until Tuesday … any stuff you want done?’

Top Opinion

  1. 'Shiyazhi ... when are you coming home?'
  2. We remember Wounded Knee 1973 ‘WK 73’

Top 5 Archives

  1. Native Man Wins Tribal ID Case After Store Refuses to Serve Him
  2. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. Before Schimmel: The Indian Women Who Became Basketball Champions
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

News

Eastern Cherokee seek to enter commercial gaming

Hopes put on competitive bidding process for license

Joseph Martin

'The most public debate about our identity in a generation'

Elizabeth Warren answers critics and says she stands with Indian Country in ways that others have not

The Associated Press

WSullivan

Unexpected crisis at Vassar: Human remains on campus

Native students and a professor find themselves thrust into an unexpected spotlight

Aliyah Chavez

Wisconsin’s missing and murdered task force idles on executive committee

Residents at a vigil demanded for the voices of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives to be heard

Hannah Schmidt

Tribal leader: Border wall is 'needlessly destructive'

Two witnesses, two very different views at border wall hearing

Cronkite News

Championship dreams in Phoenix

Rez ball hits the Arizona state basketball championships

Dalton Walker

'Uphold sovereignty and improve the lives of Native Americans'

Correction: Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg releases his plan for Indian Country #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

sweetcorn-Ojibwe

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for February 27, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Yellowstone bison entering Montana face slaughter, hunters

The Associated Press

caniscandida

Tribes ‘cannot afford to lose’ the National Environmental Policy Act

‘NEPA is one of the only avenues for tribal members to have any input on federal actions’

Kolby KickingWoman