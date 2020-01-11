Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 11, 2020

Top 10
- #YDL … Being a female Native reporter in Washington
- Abuse by priests: 'Shut up, that doesn't happen'
- CNN settles lawsuit with Nick Sandmann for an undisclosed amount
- Reading Native family stories 'like mine'
- International Open Call for Native American and Indigenous actors
- Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds together again? in ‘Free Guy’
- Who is manoomin?
- Indian Country Today adds two national correspondents
- Donald J. Trump: 'We're defending religion ... we can smile because we're winning'
- The gift of coal for Hopi and Navajo families
Top 5 Archives
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- ‘You shouldn’t sign up’ Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
- 8 Big Lies History Books Tell About Natives
