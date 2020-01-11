Indian Country Today
Login

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 11, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. #YDL … Being a female Native reporter in Washington
  2. Abuse by priests: 'Shut up, that doesn't happen'
  3. CNN settles lawsuit with Nick Sandmann for an undisclosed amount
  4. Reading Native family stories 'like mine'
  5. International Open Call for Native American and Indigenous actors
  6. Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds together again? in ‘Free Guy’
  7. Who is manoomin?
  8. Indian Country Today adds two national correspondents
  9. Donald J. Trump: 'We're defending religion ... we can smile because we're winning'
  10. The gift of coal for Hopi and Navajo families

Top 5 Archives

  1. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  2. ‘You shouldn’t sign up’ Native female Marine talks about her combat role
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
  5. 8 Big Lies History Books Tell About Natives

Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox.

You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828 

ICT Phone Logo

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk) on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Comments
Indian Country Today adds two national correspondents
Aliyah Chavez
Reporter, ProducerAliyah Chavez
1
Comment
What happened to those  Census jobs?
ICT Washington
ICT Washington
Comment
Census: 'Do it for the kids'
Ethnic Media
Ethnic Media
1
Comment
Census studied citizenship question even after losing in Supreme Court
Cronkite News
Cronkite News
Comment
ACLU sues school district over 'bloody Indian' comment
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
Champions for Change ‘will be heard’
Kolby KickingWoman
Kolby KickingWoman
Comment
Trump to address the nation amid showdown with Iran
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Comment
CNN settles lawsuit with Nick Sandmann for an undisclosed amount
Vincent Schilling
Associate EditorVincent Schilling
Comment
Landless Mayans, coups and death squads; Policies that created the border crisis
Cronkite News
Cronkite News
Comment
Who is manoomin?
Medill Journalism
Medill Journalism
New Comment
CharlotteWiggins
1
1