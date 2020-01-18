Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 18, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. #NativeNerd reviews: ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Just Mercy,‘ ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Doom’
  2. #YDL … Being a female Native reporter in Washington
  3. CNN settles lawsuit with Nick Sandmann for an undisclosed amount
  4. TSA apologizes to traveler over treatment at Minnesota airport
  5. 'This is the time to start preparing for a catastrophe'
  6. Oklahoma's gaming fight is about people’s lives
  7. ‘People want to hear our jokes’
  8. Census ads everywhere starting soon
  9. Grijalva demands answers, calls out Homeland Security for advancing border wall without consulting Tohono O’odham Nation
  10. What happened to those Census jobs?

Top 5 Archives

  1. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  2. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
  5. 8 Big Lies History Books Tell About Natives

