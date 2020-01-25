Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 25, 2020

Top 10
- Selena Not Afraid: Please ‘share Selena’s pictures and story’
- Oklahoma governor raises the stakes in fight with tribes
- Fairbanks Four wins appeal, can now sue the city for wrongful conviction
- How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name and the Boy Scout Tribe of Mic-O-Say
- Fender Telecaster signed by 16 Navajo Code Talkers
- Autopsy confirms, Selena Not Afraid died of hypothermia
- Water for gaming compacts? Arizona bill would 'attack' tribes 'very existence'
- Food that has ‘sustained for generations’
- Nothing is easy about the Indian child welfare appeals case
- Census count is 'an act of rebellion'
Top 5 Archives
- The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
- Nat Geo finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube
