Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 25, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Selena Not Afraid: Please ‘share Selena’s pictures and story’
  2. Oklahoma governor raises the stakes in fight with tribes
  3. Fairbanks Four wins appeal, can now sue the city for wrongful conviction
  4. How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name and the Boy Scout Tribe of Mic-O-Say
  5. Fender Telecaster signed by 16 Navajo Code Talkers
  6. Autopsy confirms, Selena Not Afraid died of hypothermia
  7. Water for gaming compacts? Arizona bill would 'attack' tribes 'very existence'
  8. Food that has ‘sustained for generations’
  9. Nothing is easy about the Indian child welfare appeals case
  10. Census count is 'an act of rebellion'

Top 5 Archives

  1. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  2. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
  5. Nat Geo finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube

