Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 4, 2020

Vincent Schilling
by

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Indian Country Today 'Top Stories for 2019'
  2. Kelly Fraser, Juno-nominated Inuk singer has died at 26
  3. The gift of coal for Hopi and Navajo families
  4. 'They think all I do is draw'
  5. Baby Shark songs in Navajo ... 'that would be so awesome'
  6. There are solutions to Driving While Indian
  7. International Open Call for Native American and Indigenous actors
  8. #NativeNerd: Taika Waititi Mandalorian finale is the best episode ever
  9. Editor’s note: Happy New Error
  10. Solstice is a time to replenish and reflect

Top 5 Archives

  1. If you don’t know treaties and sovereignty, you don’t know history
  2. The Truth About the Wounded Knee Massacre
  3. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  4. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  5. The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38

1