Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 4, 2020

Top 10
- Indian Country Today 'Top Stories for 2019'
- Kelly Fraser, Juno-nominated Inuk singer has died at 26
- The gift of coal for Hopi and Navajo families
- 'They think all I do is draw'
- Baby Shark songs in Navajo ... 'that would be so awesome'
- There are solutions to Driving While Indian
- International Open Call for Native American and Indigenous actors
- #NativeNerd: Taika Waititi Mandalorian finale is the best episode ever
- Editor’s note: Happy New Error
- Solstice is a time to replenish and reflect
Top 5 Archives
- If you don’t know treaties and sovereignty, you don’t know history
- The Truth About the Wounded Knee Massacre
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
