Trump is impeached

Editor note: Updates will continue

President Donald Trump, elected 45th President of the United States, has been impeached. The Senate will begin a trial to determine his fate in office.

At 9:13 pm Wednesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were official. Article 1, "Abuse of Power" was voted on and approved with 228 votes. 216 were needed. Pelosi also announced Article 2, "Obstruction of Congress" also passed with a 229-vote majority.

ABC News Twitter screen capture when Speaker Pelosi revealed that the impeachment articles against President Trump were voted on and passed with a majority.

Wednesday morning began the discussions in the House on whether or not to vote for the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

The day was filled with strong partisan opinions on the left and right sides of the political spectrum. Democratic representatives spoke regarding the egregious and unlawful behavior of President Trump, while the republican representatives spoke as to how there was never any proof against Trump introduced by democrats.

After the initial arguments, representatives in the house were given an average of one to two minutes each and the entirety of the arguments took just over six hours.

At about 8:10 pm eastern time, the first of two votes took place. The first vote was on Article 1 ‘Abuse of Power” and 216 votes were needed in the House to impeach.

Within about 15 minutes, the over 216 votes were collected.

President Trump did remark several times on the proceedings during the day including one tweet at 7:34 am which stated: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!

Trump also retweeted his tweet.

Several representatives offered opposing opinions throughout the day as follows:

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma

"I am violently opposed to this process... I oppose this vote."

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, 1st District

"We collected the evidence, the facts are indisputable ... No one, not even the President is above the law."

Rep. Tom Rice, R N-Carolina 7th District: (RE: impeachment debate) "A partisan sham that is ripping our country apart."

Rep. Virginia Foxx R-North Carolina, 5th District: "Democrats found no proof that the president committed a crime."

Rep. Carolyn Maloney D-NY: "The actions of President Trump are worse than President Nixon's."

Rep. John Lewis D-Georgia, 5th District: "This is a sad day. A nation is founded on the principles that we do not have kings .... we have presidents."

When the articles of impeachment were being announced, Donald Trump was at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. He did not acknowledge the articles of impeachment.

When the articles of impeachment were being announced, Donald Trump was at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. He did not acknowledge the articles of impeachment. Screen capture Twitter.

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling (Akwesasne Mohawk) on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com