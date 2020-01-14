Indian Country Today
TSA investigating claim of offensive treatment at Minnesota airport

(Creative Commons)
The Associated Press
by
-edited

'My experience is not isolated,' said Tara Houska on social media

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration said it's investigating a report by a Native American air traveler who says an agent treated her offensively at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Indigenous rights activist and attorney Tara Houska, Ojibwe, says she was headed home to Bemidji Monday when a TSA agent said she needed to pat down her long braids and then pulled them behind her shoulders and said "giddyup" as she snapped them like reins of a horse.

"My hair is part of my spirit. I am a Native woman. I am angry, humiliated. Your "fun" hurt", "Houska tweeted.

Houska says she doesn't want the agent fired, but thinks TSA needs to improve its sensitivity training. 

The TSA said it's reviewing security video from the checkpoint and will "take appropriate action should an investigation substantiate the traveler's allegation." 

Comments
