Watch the Meskwaki caucus live

The Iowa caucuses kick off the 2020 election season tonight. Indian Country Today will be on the ground covering the only Native caucus precinct out of the state’s 1,678 precincts.

National correspondent Mary Annette Pember and reporter Aliyah Chavez will provide updates from the Sac & Fox of the Mississippi in Iowa, the only federally-recognized tribe in the state. The nation is located approximately one hour northeast of Des Moines on the Meskwaki Indian Settlement.

Johnathan Buffalo, Meskwaki tribal historic preservation officer, told Pember in an interview, “We may be Meskwaki Indians but we are also Iowans; we take our little caucus very seriously.”

Pember also reported that the Meskwaki caucus is expected to have a high turnout, according to the Meskwaki Settlement caucus precinct chairwoman Donnielle Wanatee.

The live stream (and all of the caucuses, including Meskwaki’s) start at 7 p.m. Central Time.

