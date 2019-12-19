Indian Country Today
Zuni Pueblo gets $5 million grant to construct housing

The Associated Press
by

ZUNI PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The Zuni Pueblo said it has been awarded $5 million as part of a federal grant for tribal-designated housing entities across the United States.

Zuni Housing Director Mike Chavez told The Gallup Independent last week that the tribe is in dire need of housing and that the grant will help. He says if the tribe had 900 homes available right now, it could fill all of them.

He was at a housing-related legal symposium in Las Vegas when he learned about the award.

Chavez said it is the first time Zuni Pueblo has been awarded funds for housing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Competitive Indian Housing Block Grant.

Other tribes awarded in New Mexico and Arizona through the competitive grant include the pueblos of San Felipe, Santo Domingo, Nambe, Tamaya, and the Tohono O'odham Ki Ki Housing Association, the White Mountain Apache Housing Authority, Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority and both the Jicarilla Apache Housing Authority and the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

