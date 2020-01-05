Indian Country Today
Login

Breaking news: Iraq parliament votes to expel US military

The Associated Press
by

Associated Press

Iraq's parliament has voted to expel the U.S. military from the country. 

Lawmakers voted Sunday in favor of a resolution that calls for ending foreign military presence in the country. The resolution's main aim is to get the U.S. to withdraw some 5,000 U.S. troops present in different parts of Iraq.

The vote comes two days after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani inside Iraq, dramatically increasing regional tensions.

The Iraqi resolution specifically calls for ending an agreement in which Washington sent troops to Iraq more than four years ago to help in the fight against the Islamic State group.

The resolution was backed by most Shiite members of parliament, who hold a majority of seats.

Many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing the deal.

Story: President warns of 52 targets including some 'important' to Iran and its culture

Comments
President Trump flouts risks that gave others pause
Associated Press
Associated Press
Donald J. Trump: 'We're defending religion ... we can smile because we're winning'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
President warns of 52 targets including 'some' important to Iran and its culture
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Australian leader defends government's response to fires, climate change policy
Associated Press
Associated Press
Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya
Associated Press
Associated Press
'Not safe to move' as fire threats intensify in Australia
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Thousands mourn Iranian general as region braces for revenge
Associated Press
Associated Press
Building that border wall 'it's like comparing the iPhone to a pay phone'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
2
'A more dangerous world'
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
News briefs: Iran promises 'harsh retaliation' for killing of general
Associated Press
Associated Press