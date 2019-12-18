Indian Country Today
Today's tweet: 'And I did nothing wrong!'

The Associated Press
by

As House convenes on impeachment, Trump declares disbelief

Aamer Madhani

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he will likely become just the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

With the House taking up two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump started his day as he often does: by airing his grievances on Twitter.

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing," Trump tweeted. "Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!"

Trump has a relatively light schedule Wednesday, but has indicated he won't be watching the six hours of impeachment debate on the House floor. 

He did, however, retweet comments by GOP lawmakers and aides on his favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends," as they rallied behind him and sought to reassure conservative voters that he remains in good spirits despite the dark mark of impeachment looming on his presidency.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said they were among GOP lawmakers who huddled with Trump at the White House Tuesday evening to talk strategy about Wednesday's hearing and the likely Senate trial that follow early next year.

But McCarthy insisted that Trump remained focused on moving his agenda even as his legacy will forever be marred by impeachment.

"Anybody else this would be traumatic for them," said McCarthy, who noted that Trump in recent days has hosted White House holiday parties and will head to the 2020 battleground state of Michigan Wednesday evening for a campaign rally. "I've never seen a man so strong...He is focused on what the American people need."

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told ""Fox & Friends" Trump will have plenty to say about the impeachment vote at his evening campaign rally in Battle Creek.

