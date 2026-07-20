23 kilos less between fitting and delivery: how Ozempic is shaking up the wedding dress market

Wedding season is in full swing and an unexpected guest is giving wedding dress boutiques a run for their money: Ozempic. According to a survey conducted in 2026 by the wedding planning platform Zola, 10% of future American brides and grooms take semaglutide, a molecule analogous to GLP-1 present in various treatments against obesity. 42% of couples also say that easier access to these weight-loss medications has increased the pressure they feel about having to display “an ideal physique” on D-day.

An observation that wedding dress designers see every day. Rebecca Schoneveld, head of a size-inclusive brand, has long heard future brides promise her that they would shed excess weight before their wedding. Most often, these good resolutions remained a dead letter. But since 2024, “the weight loss is spectacular”she confides. The Ozempic effect happened there, recalls The Guardian.

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Since last year, brides-to-be have been waiting until the last minute to buy their outfit, for fear of having to make multiple alterations. Stores have had to review their habits and now include clauses relating to weight gain in their contracts. “If you plan to lose a lot of weight, please let our sales team know. You may need to purchase another dress if it is more than three sizes larger.we can read in the conditions of the dress designer Anne Barge.

For their part, brides are asking for new adjustments to the cut, particularly to hide sagging skin caused by rapid weight loss. “So we lower the back into a V shape, which hides excess skin better than a straight back without strapsexplains Susan Ruddie, owner of The Wedding Dresser, a company specializing in alterations. We offer a whole range of drapes and sleeves that cover customers’ arms.”

Lace-up back corsets, stars of the late 90s, are on the rise. Easy to adjust until the wedding day, they appeal to a generation of women for whom weight-loss injections and cosmetic surgery are commonplace.

23 kilos less between fitting and delivery of the dress

However, not all future brides take GLP-1 to refine their figure. Laura was, for example, prescribed treatment with semaglutide for medical reasons in October 2024, eleven months before her engagement. When she went to choose her dress in December, she had no idea what her weight would be on the big day. In total, she lost nearly 23 kilos between the fitting and the delivery of her outfit.

“It was scaryshe says. I thought about it constantly. Manufacturing times are so long for a custom dress that you can’t just change your mind at the last minute and choose another one. Plus, this purchase is so important and expensive.” During her last meeting with the seamstress, a few weeks before the big day, she begged her to “never lose a single kilo”. The strapless dress was almost starting to slip.

Medical prescriptions under conditions

Across the Atlantic, only GLP-1 marketed under the brands Wegovy and Zepbound are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American drug watchdog. In France, three molecules are today available for the treatment of obesity: semaglutide, through its drug Wegovy, tirzepatide, with the Mounjaro treatment and liraglutide, sold under the Saxenda label. In the United States as in France, these drugs are mainly prescribed to patients with a high BMI. However, many people whose body index is within the norm manage to obtain it, estimate several specialists.

For New York plastic surgeon Darren Smith, semaglutide has “transformed the composition of (s)his patient base”. Before the GLP-1 wave, pre-marriage interventions mainly concerned liposuction of the arms or chin. Over the past two years, the demand has changed: doctors operate more to correct sagging skin linked to significant weight loss. He also practices “a considerable number of small volume breast augmentations”for brides-to-be who have lost weight where they didn’t want to.

On social networks, semaglutide has established itself in content intended for future brides. Fierce marketing, which extends to the well-being sector. Many spas and institutes now offer specific bridal programs incorporating these weight loss treatments. In Chicago, the Pure Med Spa launched a “tailor-made weight loss and beauty treatment package” baptized Semaglutide for Brides.

In India, where Mounjaro has become the country’s best-selling medicine, a wellness clinic in New Delhi is offering offers specially designed for the “Mounjaro bride.”

Basically, Ozempic doesn’t just transform silhouettes. It is also redesigning an entire ecosystem built around marriage, from dress designers to cosmetic surgeons. Behind the molecule hides a tenacious injunction: to be the prettiest for the happiest day of your life, whatever the cost.