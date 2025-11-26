A neuroscientist’s five daily habits to avoid cognitive decline

Neuroscientist Majid Fotuhi, from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, has been studying the brain for more than thirty years to understand why our memory and cognitive functions can decline with age and how to preserve them. In an article published in Business Insider, he discusses his latest work The Invincible Brain (to be published March 3, 2026) which details scientifically proven strategies to avoid cognitive decline.

Contrary to popular belief, the researcher explains that the brain is a living organ, capable of growth. “Every day your brain changes a little bit on a microscopic level, and repeating certain activities can make it better or worse.”he explains. Majid Fotuhi says he has adapted his daily routine to age better and become a super-ager, that is, a person who ages well and whose brain remains sharp. Here is a short summary of his method.

Mega surprise: you have to exercise

First of all, physical activity is crucial for strengthening the brain. That’s why Majid Fotuhi starts each day with exercise, with a choice of a cardio session or an hour of weight training. According to him, this combination is a scientifically proven method to extend life expectancy. In addition to these daily activities, he cycles around a hundred kilometers once a week. He explains that these activities promote blood circulation in the brain, improving memory and cognitive abilities.

The benefits of the Mediterranean diet

Majid Fotuhi follows a Mediterranean diet consisting primarily of whole, unprocessed foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats, like those from fish. He carefully avoids sweets, because excess sugar, salt and fat promote inflammation, a factor in cognitive decline.

Omega-3: the only effective supplement

The professor avoids any type of supplements which, according to him, have never really proven their effectiveness on cognitive health and Alzheimer’s prevention. He makes one exception, however: the omega-3 fatty acids he consumes daily, because more than a decade of high-quality research—including his own—suggests they can improve mood and memory.

Learning not to remain passive

Constantly learning new things and forming social relationships: these are effective methods for a healthy brain. Whether it’s reading scientific literature, preparing courses, taking ballroom dance lessons, traveling frequently or even playing card games with your wife and daughters, anything can be good to do to rack your brains, and thus, maintain your cognitive health.

In addition to his stimulating work and his hobbies, Majid Fotuhi never misses the opportunity to exercise his brain and stretch his legs, always choosing the stairs over the elevator. “If I have to do multiplications, I do them in my head or in writing, instead of using a calculator or when I have to go somewhere, I try to use GPS as little as possible”he declares.

Rest: key to brain health

Two non-negotiable elements in the neuroscientist’s routine: relaxation and sleep. Indeed, stress can cause an increase in cortisol, a hormone which, according to Majid Fotuhi, damages areas of the brain linked to learning and memory. Conversely, a good night’s sleep acts like a “reset” button, helping to eliminate toxins like amyloids, which are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and heart disorders.

Thus, the professor adopted a proactive approach to stress, consciously cultivating a positive attitude in the face of daily annoyances and learned to fall asleep peacefully. The best antidote to stress would be to take a step back from the little worries of everyday life and to concentrate on your life goals, he explains.

Unlike those obsessed with eternal youth, like billionaire Bryan Johnson who dreams of living to be 200, Majid Fotuhi offers a realistic vision of aging. It’s up to you to choose your path.