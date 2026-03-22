A new facelift method is all the rage among celebrities and attracts an ever-younger clientele

When Kris Jenner treated herself to a new facelift at the dawn of her 70th birthday, she did not try to be discreet: in the columns of Vogue Arabia, she confided that it was simply “time to refresh”. An uninhibited confession which does not stand out within the Kardashian family, accustomed to the scalpel. The matriarch did not do just any facelift, since she gave in to the sirens of “deep plane facelift”, a new cutting-edge facelift method which is all the rage among stars and of which a lighter version is now convincing younger and younger patients.

New York surgeon Andrew Jacono – 600,000 followers on Instagram – has long been in the address book of celebrities, who flock to his Park Avenue clinic. What made his notoriety soar? The deep facelift performed on fashion designer Marc Jacobs, in 2021. The latter had documented his convalescence without filter on the networks, with the iconic hashtag #LiveLoveLift.

But what do we mean by deep facelift or “deep plane”? Unlike the traditional modern facelift – which focuses on the lower part of the face – the technique consists of intervening in depth, allowing all of the deep muscles and the skin to be lifted, for a more natural and less rigid result. Jacono is considered the pioneer of this method which has become the new standard, and for good reason: the surgeon has more than 4,000 operations to his credit.

Kris Jenner is living proof of what fame, money, diddy, hollwood and wealth can give you pic.twitter.com/4G9niGDV1D — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) October 17, 2025

If celebrities now more easily admit to the use of surgery – Bella Hadid revealed her rhinoplasty in the pages of Vogue in 2022 – the trend goes further: today, we display the name of our surgeon as we would mention our hairdresser. Andrew Jacono prides himself on benefiting from this publicity: “My clients are high-profile people: business moguls, celebrities, royalty.” Its prices self-select the clientele: between 200,000 and 700,000 dollars (approximately 172,000 to 600,000 euros) for a facial refurbishment. Exorbitant prices compared to the estimates of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons: according to it, a facelift would cost between 11,000 euros for its classic version and 57,000 euros for its version.deep plane“.

Completely redraw the face

The star surgeon claims not to just “lift” the face, he would completely and subtly redesign it. Ears, eyelids, nasolabial folds (wrinkles starting from the nose and going down to the corner of the mouth) and eyebrows: nothing escapes his scalpel. It can shorten the distance between the nose and lips, remove or inject fat and tissue, using stem cell grafts.

For those who can’t afford this luxury facelift, a more affordable alternative is growing in popularity. Doctor Andrew Timberlake, a plastic surgeon in New York, offers a “mini-facelift” or mid-face lift, without an incision behind the ears, billed around $50,000 (43,000 euros), with a convalescence time of 10 to 12 days (compared to one month for a complete facelift).

Mini-facelifts, a new rite of passage for forty-year-olds

Dr. Timberlake recognizes that this mini-facelift appeals to an ever-younger clientele – around the age of forty, ten years earlier than before. But he warns: “Many studies have shown how destructive it is to be constantly bombarded with images of people prettier than you. If a celebrity looks 15 to 20 years younger than their age, it’s not just a question of genes. She did something.” Which does not prevent him from multiplying operations: demand has exploded and the surgeon has a waiting list of seven months.

Andrew Jacono, too, confirms the trend. In his clinic, the walls are covered with images: photos of him voluntarily operating on children with cleft palates (harelips) in Ecuador and more sporty shots in the middle of a climbing session. His office is full of objects donated by his clients: blown glass from Venice, a wine carafe from Casablanca, a musical instrument from Japan, as detailed in the Times article. For him, his work goes further than simply rejuvenating patients: “I have perfected my craft and I am an artist.” He also asks his patients to provide him with photos of their youth, which he uses as a source of inspiration.

In recent months, the two surgeons have also noticed another development: the “Ozempic” face – the antidiabetic misused for weight loss – marked by sagging of the skin and a loss of muscle volume. The medicine which refines the silhouette also deepens the features. According to Dr. Timberlake, 10 to 12% of his patients have experienced “massive weight loss” due to GLP-1, some having lost up to 45 kg. “You will notice sagging of the skin and muscles of the neck, which accentuates the signs of facial aging.” The solution he recommends? Cosmetic surgery, obviously.