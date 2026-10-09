Andrés Iniesta: “I really like Barça, the challenge is to keep the level high throughout the season”

He spanish soccer For a few years now, it has been experiencing one of the most golden times in its history. Since the arrival of Luis de la Fuente to the bench in December 2022, Spain adds a Nations League, a European Championship and a World Cup.

It is the second great winning cycle in the history of the national team that comes 14 years after a historic generation won two European Championships and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012. In that generation he played a fundamental role Andres Iniestanational hero after his goal against Holland in the final of South Africa 2010 and considered by many as the best player in the history of this country.

This Thursday, Iniesta passed through the microphones of Night Radio Stadiumwhere he spoke about his beginnings on the bench. He is currently directing the Gulf Unitedin the United Arab Emirates League Second Divisionand finishing his training as a coach to be able to make the leap to Europe.

“I love what I’ve started, but I haven’t set a goal in years (…) I want to evolve, improve and time will tell…”explains an Iniesta who prefers not to see himself returning to the club of his life, the FC Barcelona.

“My life as a footballer at Barça has covered everything I could dream of, if one day I return as a coach it will be another stage, but “What I have experienced as a footballer will never be comparable to what I can experience if I have to experience another situation.”he explains.

Yes, he talks about how he currently sees the team. Hansi Flickwho has started the season brilliantly. “I really like Barça, not only at this start, but also the progression they are having. The challenge is to maintain that high level throughout the season.”says the man from La Mancha, who also praises the Pedri.

“It’s nice that a player of Pedri’s level has said that he has paid a lot of attention to me and that I am his reference. He is young, I could train him in time. “It would be a pleasure,” says about the canary.