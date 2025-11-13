Apple really doesn’t want to see you naked on FaceTime: its latest OS interrupts naughty calls

In the next iOS update, an option called “Sensitive Content” will appear on FaceTime. His goal? Automatically detect nudity on screen and pause the video while displaying an alert message: “Audio and video are paused because you might be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you can end the call.” For the more adventurous, it will be possible to resume the conversation… and the rest of the festivities, if you feel like it.

Apple seems to have heard the many concerns about protecting young people. With the explosion of video uses and the ease of sharing live images, the brand wants to prevent certain abuses and prevent inappropriate content from circulating, especially among minors. Behind this somewhat intrusive feature, Apple displays a clear desire: to protect children, even if nudity detection is also activated for adults, at least in the beta version of iOS 26.

According to the online media Gizmodo, this new functionality is based on the machine learning, machine learning embedded in the iPhone. Thanks to this feature, the device analyzes the images broadcast during a FaceTime call in real time and initiates the alert protocol as soon as it deems it necessary.

In iOS 26 FaceTime will pause the Video if you’re undressing while on a FaceTime call here’s the on screen prompt warning that you get asking if you would like to resume audio and video or End the call.👇 pic.twitter.com/fBs0aKUPCy — iDeviceHelp (@iDeviceHelpus) July 2, 2025

And what about privacy in all this?

Don’t panic. Apple promises that, thanks to machine learning, everything happens directly on your iPhone, without any data being transmitted outside. This means your chats stay private and never leave your phone; reassuring, especially in this context.

Since no images are sent to servers or the cloud, you should be safe from an embarrassing data leak. As for whether the option is activated by default, the mystery still hovers, the specialized media do not seem to agree on this point. We will have to wait for the final version of the OS to be sure.

For fans of FaceTime without filters who would like not to be interrupted as soon as they take off their sweater, it is apparently possible to deactivate the detection of sensitive content. All you have to do is go to the FaceTime settings and simply deactivate the option.

Apple wants to make FaceTime and smartphones safer for children, which is entirely commendable. But will technology really be able to curb the excesses? Will it be on point or will it interrupt calls from people in slightly low-cut tank tops? The answer soon.