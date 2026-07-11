By opening this Chinese tomb, archaeologists revealed a strange ritual forgotten for two millennia

An archaeological discovery in China, dating back 2,600 years, intrigues researchers: why were dozens of bronze objects found in an ancient tomb broken and scattered when they were deposited? This enigma was born in the Zaoshulin cemetery, a major site located in Hubei province, specifies The Debrief.

Among the objects discovered are several bronze bells, initially suspended from wooden structures that no longer exist. Instead of being carefully preserved, they were found scattered throughout the tomb, their supports intentionally destroyed, suggesting an intentional gesture rather than a simple accident.

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We could think of the misdeeds of grave robbers, but archaeologists put forward a completely different hypothesis: that of a “deactivation” ritual. According to them, these objects would have been symbolically neutralized before being buried, a practice observed in several ancient cultures, where certain artifacts lost their function at the time of passing into the afterlife.

Archaeologist Chinglong Tse explains that these bells should not be considered simple musical instruments. They were part of a deeply rooted belief system linked to ancestral spirits and supernatural forces. Interpreting them solely as utilitarian objects would amount to projecting our modern vision onto ancient societies that are very different from ours.

Disabling bells

These bells are said to have been made in the 7th century BCE for Lord Qiu, ruler of the Zeng state. At this time, marked by the conflicts of the Spring and Autumn period, they probably served to invoke the protection of ancestors in a context of war against rival states.

However, the political situation evolved and an alliance was concluded between the state of Zeng and that of Chu, notably through a marriage between Qiu and the sister of the king of Chu. In this new context of peace, bells lost their initial usefulness, linked to war and protection rituals.

During the burial of Lord Qiu, these objects would therefore have been deliberately “deactivated”: their wooden structures were dismantled and the bells scattered in the tomb in order to prevent their symbolic power from continuing in the afterlife. This gesture would have marked the transition of the deceased to another status in the world of ancestors.

Interestingly, a second set of simpler bells was also discovered in the tomb, but this time intact and carefully arranged. These objects seem to have been intended to accompany Qiu in the afterlife, unlike the first bells linked to his earthly activities.