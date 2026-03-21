Don’t like Brussels sprouts? You are completely out of date

Brussels sprouts have a bad reputation. The least favorite vegetable in the United Kingdom, it is in the top 5 of the most hated foods in France and is the fourth least favorite vegetable in the United States. Whether it is because of its bitter taste, its peculiar smell or its strange texture, many prefer to put it aside on their plate. However, it seems that the human palate has evolved in recent years and that this little darling is regaining color. According to the BBC, almost two thirds of Britons now eat it and sales have continued to increase in five years.

What could this development be due to? No, you haven’t changed, neither have your tastes. It turns out that it is the cabbages that have adapted to you. Their flavor has evolved through decades of genetic breeding and even, more recently, through gene editing.

Alan Steven, a market gardener in Scotland, indicates that demand increases from September and continues until Christmas. He grows six varieties, each with slightly different harvest dates and flavors. For twenty-five years, he has sought to reduce its bitterness, notably by testing the addition of selenium and sulfur. However, appearance and disease resistance remain its priority.

The miracles of genetic selection

Over the years, various genetic selection programs have considerably reduced the bitterness of this vegetable. Lauren Chappell, a biologist at the University of Warwick, England, and member of the Vegetable Genetic Improvement Network (“Vegetable Genetic Improvement Network”), details the process. From diversified local varieties, market gardeners and researchers cross those presenting the desired qualities (resistance to diseases, color, taste) until the desired result is obtained. A process that can take up to twelve years, she specifies.

Eliminating bitterness can seem tricky, however, as it is often linked to the vegetable’s resistance to pests and diseases. Deleting it can therefore make the product softer… but also more vulnerable. Since November 13, 2025, British legislation has allowed the cultivation of genetically modified plants and gene editing to improve productivity and resilience to climatic hazards.

The perception of bitterness is also cultural: many people don’t like Brussels sprouts because they tasted them poorly cooked during their childhood. The renewed popularity noted in the United Kingdom by the BBC is not reflected everywhere: in France, the consumption of cabbages as a whole is also in slight decline.

This winter, you should perhaps give this little darling a chance again, which has many benefits: rich in vitamins and minerals, full of antioxidants, it is good for your immune system, your heart, your digestion and your bone health. Plus, we have a great recipe for you.